The best Memorial Day weekend events in NYC
Enjoy three days of work-free bliss with our list fun Memorial Day events and ideas on how to spend your time
Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kick-off for things to do in summer. It's the weekend that starts it all. NYC is finally reopening, which means New Yorkers are ready to party more than ever. Whether its heading to a massive barbecue, hanging out at the beach all weekend or taking a brunch cruise around Manhattan, there is a plethora of fantastic ways to spend your Memorial Day Weekend.
Memorial Day weekend events
1. Hang out on Jimmy's pool deck
Jimmy, which sits on the 18th floor of the brand new ModernHaus SoHo hotel on Thompson Street, has totally unobstructed views of the city skyline, so it'll be the perfect hangout spot this Memorial Day Weekend. Johnny Swet, Jimmy's master mixologist and partner has concocted exciting new cocktails like The Mexican Honey Bee, Sazerac Tonic, Marmaduke, Lavender Lemonade and Strawberry Moscow Mule, and frozen options, like the Boozy Watermelon Frosé. Yes, please! Jimmy's vibe is Soul/Neo Soul and plays tracks from D’Angelo to Erykah Badu to Tom Misch, with funk, reggae, old school house, as well as current hip hop and vocal house, from A Tribe Called Quest to Anderson .Paak.
2. Go to the beach!
Unlike in 2020, New York City's beaches will be open for Memorial Day weekend, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio. All eight public beaches will open Saturday, May 29 (48 outdoor public pools will open soon after that on Saturday, June 26). Check out our list of the city's best beaches here.
3. Picnic at one of these lesser-known spots
New Yorkers can’t wait to unfurl their blankets and (discreetly) drink outdoors with Memorial Day around the corner and picnic season about to kick into high gear. But as the state slowly lifts its stay-at-home orders, we’re all antsy to leave our shoebox-sized apartments while abiding by appropriate social distancing norms. Like us, you’ve probably seen on social media how crowds have swarmed Central Park, the Christopher Street Piers and even McCarren Park. To that, we say: thanks but no thanks. Luckily, the city is dotted with other lesser-known parks and hidden gems to picnic all summer long.
4. Go rowing for free!
Head up to Hunts Point Riverside Park in the Bronx for an afternoon of free rowing on Saturdays, starting May 29, between 1 and 6pm. Just register beforehand with alix@rockingtheboat.org.
5. Race for a cause
The Rise Up and Remember: Memorial Day 5K, which raises funds for Tuesday's Children, an organization that provides long-term healing and support to those impacted by terrorism, military conflict, and mass violence, is set for May 28-31. Anyone can register and participate from wherever they want to run. Make sure to register by May 10 to receive race materials on time, but registration will remain open until the event begins.
6. Pig out at the 5 Boro PicNYC
This inaugural two-day picnic kicks off Governors Island’s food-and-drink festivities for the summer. Make use of free ferry transport from Manhattan and Brooklyn, then taste samples from more than 20 vendors, such as Jimmy’s No. 43 and East Village Meat Market, until 2pm. While you nosh, listen to live blues music, or check out spectacles such as hot-sauce tastings and grilled cheese and sausage cook-offs. Cool down with a brew from Sixpoint; the first drink is included in the entry cost, and additional beer tickets can be purchased on-site ($6 each, $20 for four).
7. Sail around Manhattan on a brunch boat
Sail around Manhattan on a brunch boat with mimosas. Sounds good, right? Hornblower Cruises has set up a special event for Memorial Day on Sunday with drinks and a menu that includes chicken and waffles, which you can enjoy as you get the best views of the city.
8. Honor our veterans with Green-Wood
Why not spend your Memorial Day remembering those who served our country? Green-Wood Cemetery is hosting a chat on May 26 with historian Jeff Richman, who will share moving stories of veterans interred there like the Prentiss brothers, Clifton K. Prentiss and William S. Prentiss, who fought on opposite sides during the Civil War, later to be buried side by side. You'll learn all about the lesser-known Mexican War lot, where recently-installed bronze plaques mark the graves of men whose bodies were retrieved from far-off battlefields, but whose graves remained unmarked for more than a century, as well as the final resting place of a man who fought in the Battle of Brooklyn, the largest battle of the American Revolution, which took place across the land that is now a part of The Green-Wood Cemetery.
9. Be transported to Tulum at Gitano
A lush, tropical oasis awaits you in Soho at Gitano's Garden of Love. Its massive Mezcal bar with views of the Freedom Tower and the downtown NYC skyline and gorgeous greenery will make you feel transported to Tulum, Mexico. Now in its fourth summer, the bar and restaurant will again span the same 24,000-square-foot city block with 30-foot palm trees, tropical plants, twin pergola dining decks, an open fire kitchen and a reflecting/meditation pond. Guests will get to enjoy the space with a stream of gypsy-disco music, entertainment and art.
10. Recreate Shake Shack’s signature burger at home
Now is the time to practice your burger-making skills, so why not try to make one of NYC's most beloved burgers? Here you’ll find Shake Shack’s recipe.
11. Dine on one of the world’s smallest aircraft carriers
After debuting at the end of last summer, The Baylander Steel Beach at West Harlem Piers in Upper Manhattan at 125th St is back with its 4,000-square-foot outdoor deck where you can order lobster rolls, burgers and drinks. It’s located on a former Navy ship that was once used during the Vietnam War. The less-than-a-year-old floating dining destination is a lot tinier than its more recognizable neighbor, The Intrepid, which is docked farther down the Manhattan coastline. (It’s a mere 125 feet compared to 820 feet) but it still played an active role when it was in operation, working to train helicopter pilots who needed to learn how to land on a boat.
12. The best cycling day trips from NYC
Take a scenic bicycle ride to see some of the most beautiful vistas around, from the best beaches, parks, gardens and good food. It’s the next best thing to getting the heck out of town.
We recommend Bronxville to Rockaway Beach and more.