The best Memorial Day weekend events in NYC

Why not spend your Memorial Day remembering those who served our country? Green-Wood Cemetery is hosting a chat on May 26 with historian Jeff Richman, who will share moving stories of veterans interred there like the Prentiss brothers, Clifton K. Prentiss and William S. Prentiss, who fought on opposite sides during the Civil War, later to be buried side by side. You'll learn all about the lesser-known Mexican War lot, where recently-installed bronze plaques mark the graves of men whose bodies were retrieved from far-off battlefields, but whose graves remained unmarked for more than a century, as well as the final resting place of a man who fought in the Battle of Brooklyn, the largest battle of the American Revolution, which took place across the land that is now a part of The Green-Wood Cemetery.