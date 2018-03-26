  • News
You can buy your own Fearless Girl statue for your apartment

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Monday March 26 2018, 10:16am

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Anthony Quintano
First Fearless Girl was turned into Wonder Woman and a floral arrangement; now, she's becoming a commercial opportunity. 

The statue is remaining in NYC permanently across from the Charging Bull in the Financial District, after appearing there last year as a commissioned work from State Street Global Advisors. Artist Kristen Visbal created the figure, and recently, she's begun making even more of 'em for you to take home

The miniature Fearless Girl figures are available for order now. The 22-inch statues are formed from a 3-D scan of the original Wall Street statue, and they're made of bronze with a black granite base. They cost $6,500 each, and no, you cannot request your statue in a different color. That's a steep price, we know, but it will match perfectly with the personalized subway countdown clock you already have in your apartment. 

Visbal says on her site, "My hope is that your limited edition bronze will serve as a symbol of empowerment and encouragement." She continues to say that 20 percent of proceeds will go toward a yet-unnamed non-profit organization, and she'll only be creating 1,000 castings, which take three or four months to complete. 

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 709 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

