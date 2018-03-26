You can buy your own Fearless Girl statue for your apartment

First Fearless Girl was turned into Wonder Woman and a floral arrangement; now, she's becoming a commercial opportunity.
The statue is remaining in NYC permanently across from the Charging Bull in the Financial District, after appearing there last year as a commissioned work from State Street Global Advisors. Artist Kristen Visbal created the figure, and recently, she's begun making even more of 'em for you to take home.
The miniature Fearless Girl figures are available for order now. The 22-inch statues are formed from a 3-D scan of the original Wall Street statue, and they're made of bronze with a black granite base. They cost $6,500 each, and no, you cannot request your statue in a different color. That's a steep price, we know, but it will match perfectly with the personalized subway countdown clock you already have in your apartment.
Visbal says on her site, "My hope is that your limited edition bronze will serve as a symbol of empowerment and encouragement." She continues to say that 20 percent of proceeds will go toward a yet-unnamed non-profit organization, and she'll only be creating 1,000 castings, which take three or four months to complete.
Advertising
Advertising
Comments
0 comments
 
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest