You can dine like Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s this holiday season

In the classic film Breakfast at Tiffany’s starring beloved actress Audrey Hepburn, the main character, Holly Golightly, takes in the gorgeous jewels of Tiffany & Co. with a pastry and coffee in hand—as any New Yorker knows, the breakfast of champions.

The iconic scene has been recreated more times than we can count for decades since its 1961 release, and now you can recreate it yourself.

The restaurant/bakery/cafe Holly got her coffee and pastry from, Schrafft’s, is returning to NYC for the first time in 40 years with a pop-up on Fifth Avenue, right on the block where Tiffany & Co. is located.

The Schrafft’s Fifth Avenue food kiosk will be around on December 3, 10 and 17 at Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets, taking part in the new Open Streets program on the avenue, and it’ll serve pastries and beverages inspired by the eatery’s original recipes. Food and drink items will be served in the same packaging they had when they were filmed with Audrey Hepburn.

Specifically, you can order a classic Danish Twist, which was seen in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, puff pastry sandwiches and a variety of cozy beverages, including coffee, English breakfast hot tea, hot cider with cinnamon sticks and hot chocolate. Sounds divine!

Schrafft’s has a pretty cool and progressive history. First opened in Boston in 1861 by confectioner William F. Schrafft, it opened in NYC in 1911 and was the first restaurant to serve women without a male escort and the first eatery to serve women alcoholic beverages and hire them as executives. Over time, it attracted A-listers like Andy Warhol, Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, The Kennedys, Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn, according to a press release.

Apparently, Schrafft’s was featured in The Ten Restaurants That Changed America by Yale University’s Paul Freedman for its impact on the culinary industry. Sadly, the company was sold to a unit of Pillsbury in the 1970s. In 2018, James Byrne bought it to once again run it as a family business.

While you’re living out your Holly Golightly dream, make sure to stop and enjoy live performances and a vendors market that will take over the avenue for the Fifth Avenue Association’s Gift of Fifth lineup, from noon to 6pm. You can also make a full day of it by visiting Tiffany & Co.’s stunning, newly designed flagship called The Landmark and dine at the Blue Box Cafe, now overseen by Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud. Just be sure to get a reservation beforehand, otherwise you may miss out.