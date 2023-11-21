New York
Timeout

Hot chocolate cup
Photograph: Shutterstock

You can get a free cup of hot cocoa in midtown Manhattan this week

Happy holiday weekend!

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Nothing quite embodies holidays in NYC like walking around town shopping with a cup of hot cocoa in hand.

Gifting platform Elfster is, well, giving us all a gift by operating a hot cocoa truck in partnership with Pivot around midtown Manhattan later this week, offering free cups of the warm drink to all those interested.

On Friday, November 24, near Rockefeller Center (specifically, by 49th Street between Rockefeller Plaza and 6th Avenue) and on Saturday, November 25, by Herald Square (on 33rd Street between 6th and 7th Avenues), a number of elves will be serving the delicacy for free between 9am and 5pm. 

Speaking of Rockefeller Center: heading to there to nab the treat may not be a bad idea as the neighborhood has officially become one of the most entertaining in NYC. From a new rooftop café with amazing views to a just-launched underground immersive exhibition space and, of course, the one-and-only Rockefeller Christmas Tree, there are tons of things to do in the area in addition to getting your hands on some very much appreciated hot cocoa. 

And if you happen not to be in the area this weekend (it is a holiday weekend, after all), worry not: NYC is home to plenty of places selling top-notch hot chocolate.

