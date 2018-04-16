You can get a luxurious spa treatment for only $50 this week

After a grueling winter and start to spring, we could all use a moment to relax and recharge at one of the city’s best spas, right? Unfortunately, most luxurious treatments will cost you a pretty penny. That’s where Spa Week—a weeklong pamperfest—comes in.

The biannual event is quite simple. The best spas in New York offer a range of services like massages, pedicures and facials for only $50 each. Normally, these would run anywhere between $100 and $500. This deal seriously outshines all of Gotham’s sample sales.

There’s still time to book your slot for an appointment over at SpaWeek.com. The event begins April 16 and lasts through April 22, however, certain spas will allow you to book $50 treatments through the end of the month. Need a few recommendations on where to go? Here are some of the most soothing and elegant treatments you should try this year.

Smooth Synergy Cosmedical Spa

60 Min Black Charcoal Bubble Facial

60 Min Gold and Silver Sculpt Facial

Endermologie/LipoMassage for Body Contouring

KUR Skin Lab

60 Min Hydro-Oxygenating Jet Peel or Radio Frequency Skin Tightening

50 Min IDEAL Therapeutic Massage Enhanced With Essential Oils + Optional Guided Meditation

60 Min KUR Customized Facial

Faina European Day Spa

50 Min Tension Tamer Massage

50 Min Bright + Tight Rejuvenating Facial or Microdermabrasion O2 Facial

50 Min Lavender or Vanilla Orange Body Scrub + Full Body Massage

L'Institut Sothys New York

50 Min European Facial

50 Min Seasonal Spring Facial

VMV Hypoallergenics Skin-Specialist Boutique

50 Min Classic Superskin Facial with Extractions

Diamond Microdermabrasion Treatment + Luxury Hand Treatment

Skin Spa New York

50 Min Lavender Aromatherapy Massage or Vita Liberata Organic Sunless Tan

Choice of Facial: SkinFit (Microcurrent + LED), OxyTrio, Custom Facial OR WowBrow Eyelift

Brazilian Wax or Laser Hair Removal for Underarm or Bikini Laser

SKN SPA

60 Min SKN Eminence Organic Customized Facial

45 Min SKN Hydrodermabrasion Treatment with LED Light Therapy

50 Min Lymphatic Drainage Body Treatment

Advanced Skin Care Day Spa

60 Min Classic European Facial with Extractions

HydraFacial

Laser Hair Removal for Underarm or Any Area on Face

TRIFECTA Med Spa

50 Min Cosmopolitan’s Best Facial of the Century: Seaweed Four-Layer Facial

30 Min Skin-Specific Cool Peel Treatment (No Downtime)

Diamond-tip Microdermabrasion Treatment

White T Spa

60 Min Hangover Facial to De-Puff and Contour

35 Min Endermologie Cellulite Reduction Treatment

50 Min Diamond Microdermabrasion + Diamond Eye Treatment

