You can get a luxurious spa treatment for only $50 this week

After a grueling winter and start to spring, we could all use a moment to relax and recharge at one of the city’s best spas, right? Unfortunately, most luxurious treatments will cost you a pretty penny. That’s where Spa Week—a weeklong pamperfest—comes in.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Spa Week in NYC
The biannual event is quite simple. The best spas in New York offer a range of services like massages, pedicures and facials for only $50 each. Normally, these would run anywhere between $100 and $500. This deal seriously outshines all of Gotham’s sample sales.
There’s still time to book your slot for an appointment over at SpaWeek.com. The event begins April 16 and lasts through April 22, however, certain spas will allow you to book $50 treatments through the end of the month. Need a few recommendations on where to go? Here are some of the most soothing and elegant treatments you should try this year.
Smooth Synergy Cosmedical Spa
60 Min Black Charcoal Bubble Facial
60 Min Gold and Silver Sculpt Facial
Endermologie/LipoMassage for Body Contouring
KUR Skin Lab
60 Min Hydro-Oxygenating Jet Peel or Radio Frequency Skin Tightening
50 Min IDEAL Therapeutic Massage Enhanced With Essential Oils + Optional Guided Meditation
60 Min KUR Customized Facial
Faina European Day Spa
50 Min Tension Tamer Massage
50 Min Bright + Tight Rejuvenating Facial or Microdermabrasion O2 Facial
50 Min Lavender or Vanilla Orange Body Scrub + Full Body Massage
L'Institut Sothys New York
50 Min European Facial
50 Min Seasonal Spring Facial
VMV Hypoallergenics Skin-Specialist Boutique
50 Min Classic Superskin Facial with Extractions
Diamond Microdermabrasion Treatment + Luxury Hand Treatment
Skin Spa New York
50 Min Lavender Aromatherapy Massage or Vita Liberata Organic Sunless Tan
Choice of Facial: SkinFit (Microcurrent + LED), OxyTrio, Custom Facial OR WowBrow Eyelift
Brazilian Wax or Laser Hair Removal for Underarm or Bikini Laser
SKN SPA
60 Min SKN Eminence Organic Customized Facial
45 Min SKN Hydrodermabrasion Treatment with LED Light Therapy
50 Min Lymphatic Drainage Body Treatment
Advanced Skin Care Day Spa
60 Min Classic European Facial with Extractions
HydraFacial
Laser Hair Removal for Underarm or Any Area on Face
TRIFECTA Med Spa
50 Min Cosmopolitan’s Best Facial of the Century: Seaweed Four-Layer Facial
30 Min Skin-Specific Cool Peel Treatment (No Downtime)
Diamond-tip Microdermabrasion Treatment
White T Spa
60 Min Hangover Facial to De-Puff and Contour
35 Min Endermologie Cellulite Reduction Treatment
50 Min Diamond Microdermabrasion + Diamond Eye Treatment
Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ