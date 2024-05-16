You can get free tacos (and, uh, mayo manis) at La Contenta Oeste

We welcome any excuse to enjoy a taco in NYC, but especially when it's a free taco—luckily for us, then, that Hellmann's is celebrating its new Chipotle Mayonnaise Dressing by hosting a free pop-up at La Contenta Oeste (78 W 11th Street) with complimentary tacos, cocktails and more.

Running from 4pm to 7pm on Friday, May 17, the open-to-the-public event will feature a limited menu of exclusive dishes topped with Hellmann's Chipotle Mayo curated by La Contenta's own Chef Luis Arce Mota, such as a Taco de Pescado, Esquites, Elote Asado and Ensalada de Camarón. Entry includes one drink ticket, which can be used towards a specialty cocktail, mocktail, select beer or Mexican soft drink. (All food and drink are available while supplies last, of course.)

And speaking of food, the Hellmann's activation will take influence from recent beauty trends like "glazed donut" nails and "blueberry milk" nails and offer up its own spicy spin: complimentary mayo-inspired manicures from content creator Sigourney Nuñez and a team of nail artists. The "mayo mani" will a white nail with a fiery orange rim and an accent nail adorned with the brand's coquette-style blue bow. Guests can also capture their freshly painted designs during the event with a photobooth or "mani cam" moment. Bookings for the complimentary beauty treatment are on a first-come, first-served basis—you can reserve your booking in advance here.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Hellmann's, tapping into the food-inspired nail trend with the Mayo Mani," said nail artist Sigourney Nuñez in a press release. "The vibrant color and flavor of Hellmann's Chipotle Mayo reminded me a lot of one of my mom's best dishes, a Mexican tinga chicken tostada. Since that dish is very versatile, I wanted the nails to be versatile too. The Mayo Mani features a creamy white mayo base with a bright orange rim that will look good on different lengths, shapes and sizes."

And before we forget, check out some of those free, Hellmann's-drizzled tacos below: