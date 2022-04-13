New York
Timeout

Statue of Liberty
Photograph: Shutterstock

You can get into New York’s national parks for free this weekend!

National Park Week kicks off on Saturday.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
To celebrate National Park Week—which this year run from April 16 through 24—parks across the country will waive entrance fees on Saturday. Time to add "visit a park!" to your weekend to-do list!

According to the National Park Service, there are a total of 24 national parks in the state of New York that host over 8 million visitors on an annual basis.

Although we've got a whole list of the best parks to enjoy all year round, we must call out to some that we think are really deserving of your attention given the celebratory aura that National Park Week brings along with it.

There's the Statue of Liberty national monument (let's be honest: you might be a born-and-bread New Yorker, but how many times have you visited the site?), which was a gift of friendship from the people of France and has now become an emblem of the city.

Other outstanding destinations you should consider visiting on Saturday include the Hamilton Grange National Memorial, the Gateway National Recreation Area, the Stonewall National Monument and the Governors Island National Monument.

About the latter: Governors Island has become a popular destination in the last few months, given a slew of exciting additions. There's a new luxury spa, for example, that will soon be joined by a giant new fruit orchard (that you'll be able to pick!) by the end of this month. Bonus points: dogs are now allowed on the island for the first time ever!

See you at the park this weekend?

