You can learn Beyoncé’s Coachella routine at an NYC dance studio

Are you a New Yorker with Coachella FOMO? If you spent the weekend swiping past Instagrams of the music festival and trying to get the Beyoncé livestream to load, dammit, then this is the class for you.

A dance studio in NYC has already created a class where you can learn Beyoncé’s iconic Coachella routine (or, parts of it. Queen Bey's two-hour show was a feat that should not be attempted by mere mortals). B made history as the first black female headliner of the music festival, and her epic performance included a Destiny’s Child reunion, a cameo by Jay-Z, a dance break with Solange, pyrotechnics, 100 backup dancers and four costume changes.

Beyoncé sang and danced to more than 25 of her hits plus additional snippets and covers, but the new dance class at Banana Skirt Productions, called BeyChella, will just cover Bey’s "Diva" and "Everybody Mad” performances. (A lemonade-yellow hoodie and fringed Louboutin boots are optional.) The class takes place on Sunday, April 22 at 1:15pm. Though the class—and the waitlist for the class—are both already booked solid, we have a feeling it will become a regular workout offering at the studio, so keep checking back for additional dates.

And instead, there are plenty of other Beyoncé dance classes on the calendar: There’s a Beyoncércise class on Thursday, April 19, at 7pm, and a "Bootylicious" Destiny's Child class on Saturday, April 21, at 11:30am. The classes start at $27 for one, with several package deals available. Most classes run for one-and-a-half hours and are held at Pearl Studios on Eight Avenue, and all levels of dance experience are welcome.

And if you need even more Sasha Fierce in your life, get tickets to see her and Jay-Z on tour this summer.

