You can now bid to have a one-on-one video chat with your favorite chefs for charity

Ever wanted to ask Alison Roman for tips on how to perfect her viral recipe for #TheStew? Ask Dan Barber about all things farm-to-table? Christina Tosi about how she comes up with the wacky flavors for desserts at Milk Bar? Or Tom Colicchio about what Top Chef is really like behind-the-scenes? A new organization called #AskChefsAnything launched today to help make those dreams a reality. The auction platform allows you to bid for time with one of the nation’s most notable chefs with a personalized 30-minute-long, one-on-one conversation that will take place on Zoom.

All proceeds for the auction will go to the Mercy Center in the Bronx to help support immigrants in the hospitality industry, who for far too long have had their contributions and labor left in the shadows. According to a press release, the team hopes to raise enough money for at least 250 vulnerable families in New York and give them access to groceries and funds while the restaurants that employed them remain closed.

"The Mercy Center is a 30-year-old community center located in the South Bronx, NY, that provides a supportive community and holistic services and classes for over 2,700 low-income, immigrant women, men, and children each year. Our participants, who come from over 60 countries, have been greatly impacted by COVID-19, due to both job losses and health issues. We are very grateful to the #AskChefsAnything auction for helping Mercy Center’s families at this difficult time," shares Paula Sarro, Associate Executive Director of Mercy Center in an interview with Time Out New York.

Participating chefs include Eric Ripert, Gail Simmons, Ignacio Mattos, Enrique Olvera, Christina Tosi, Camilla Marcus, Alison Roman, Dan Barber, Danny Bowien, Camilla Marcus, Jody Williams and Rita Sodi, among many more.

Auction bids begin at $100 and the platform for bidding is now live.