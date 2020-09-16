You can now buy canned cocktails from the world’s best bar

Dante worked with Five Drinks Co to develop a trio of canned cocktails you can have delivered to your doorsteps.

New Yorkers still can’t drink indoors at Dante, which was rated the world’s best bar last year, but it still remains one of the most in-demand reservations for outdoor dining in town.

Starting today, however, anyone in the U.S. can enjoy canned cocktails from this iconic Greenwich Village spot in the comforts of their own home—or the beach, a picnic and any other socially distant-friendly space. The Italian-style aperitvo bar, which opened as Caffé Dante in 1915 and frequented by Italian immigrants and later Village bohemians, partnered with Five Drinks Co to offer its cocktails in cans for the first time ever.

The Dante-inspired cocktails, available for nationwide delivery at buyfivedrinks.co, include a Summer Spritz (gin, elderflower cordial, cucumber, lemon and grape juice), American 2.0 (an amaro and vermouth mix) and Gin + Tonic. A four-pack goes for $13.99 (that’s the price of one cocktail at the bar).

While it may not be like sipping a drink on the Amalfi coast, co-owners Linden Pride and his wife, Nathalie Hudson, say the quality of the drinks are just as high.

“I have wanted to bring the quality and experience of Dante and our cocktails to a broader group of people for some time,” says Pride, who adds that the Dante team worked with Five Drinks co-owner Felipe Szpigel to ensure fresh, quality ingredients were used in the recipes.

Like other bars in New York, Dante—which also opened a stunning new bar in the West Village—have been temporarily allowed to offer to-go cocktails. While indoor dining is make a slow return in the five boroughs, bars are still finding it to be difficult to stay afloat and have had to find creative ways to bring in business.

“And after months of review, we really pushed ourselves to get to the standard that we were all proud of,” says Pride. “We didn’t want to bring something to market that we wouldn’t be proud to serve ourselves, in our own restaurants.”

