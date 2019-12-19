You can now dine in an igloo-like dome overlooking the Manhattan skyline

Rooftop hangouts are a staple of summer in New York. Sadly, a majority of them usually disappear when the temperature drops—but not anymore! Time Out Market New York has just opened its Rooftop Iglounge - get it? Like, a lounge but also with igloo-like dome-y bubbles?—in DUMBO. Now you can curl up with a hot toddy while taking in one of the most spectacular views in the city. Sounds cozy!

Courtesy Time Out/Ali Garber

Time Out Market New York is the perfect place to keep warm now that the temperature has dropped. Three igloo-like domes are fully-stocked with fluffy blankets, twinkling lights, and (fake) fur-covered chairs so you can get that genuine hanging-out-at-the-ski-chalet-in-the-Alps feeling without leaving Brooklyn. Each dome seats up to eight people comfortably and no reservations are required; just show up, warm up and chill out.

Plus, as always, there's a huge selection of food on offer from some of New York's most beloved chefs and eateries including Juliana’s Pizza, Ivy Stark, David Burke Tavern and more. Don't let the frosty weather keep you from one of the city's newest unique experiences. The Rooftop Iglounge will be open during normal Time Out Market New York business hours. Check it out, and be sure to tag us in your rooftop selfies!