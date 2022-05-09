You can now get $20 Off Broadway tickets 20 minutes before each show

Have a $20 to spare? There are 26 Off Broadway shows you can see with that.

For the month of May only, Off Broadway shows are offering a major discount on tickets.

Those who show up to box offices 20 minutes before shows begin between May 9 and May 29 can get $20 tickets as part of the 20at20 promotion.

Shows offering this promotion include ¡Americano!, About Love, After Happily Ever After, The Civility of Albert Cashier, André & Dorine, Colorblind, Drunk Shakespeare, Friends! The Musical Parody, Gazillion Bubble Show, H*tler's Tasters, Islander, Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo, Little Girl Blue, Mr. Yunioshi, Our Brother’s Son, Perfect Crime, Romeo & Bernadette, Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos, Sistas The Musical, STOMP, That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody, The Importance of Being Earnestly LGBTQ+, The Office A Musical Parody, The Play That Goes Wrong, Three Sisters and Vital's Wizard of Oz.



The promotion by the Off Broadway Alliance has been sponsoring 20at20 twice a year for 10 years in order to make live theater accessible to new and diverse audiences.

Tickets through 20at20 are subject to availability and some restrictions may apply. The offer is only valid at the box office on the day of the performance 20 minutes prior to curtain and it cannot be combined with other offers and it's cash only!

Head over to 20at20.com for more information.