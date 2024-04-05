You can now get gelato from a vintage Fiat at Columbus Circle

We’re, sadly, far from ice cream weather but a little cloud and rain (and, uh, earthquake?!) won’t stop us from having gelato-fueled good time. Italian gelato brand L’Artigiano is making its debut in the United States this month with a pretty adorable pop-up: stop by the ground floor of The Shops at Columbus Circle this spring and you can get yummy gelato freshly scooped from inside an old-school Fiat.

Yes, a custom 1957 Fiat 500 will be parked from April through June at the retain contingent of the Time Warner Center, doling out gelato treats in both scoops and cones. (The pop-up will run at the Columbus Circle mall on Mondays through Saturdays from 10am to 8pm, and Sundays from 11am to 7pm.) The flavor line-up includes both creamy classics and Italian-accented options: Sicilian Pistachio, Mango, Vanilla, Cookies and Cream, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Chocotella.

It is the American debut of the premium gelato brand, which began as a humble cart in the town of Assisi in Perugia, Italy in 1927. That secret recipe was passed down for generations, landing with current founder Francesco Annaloro. “There’s no place better to introduce Americans to the rich flavors and history of L’Artigiano than New York City,” said Annaloro. “New York City’s own history is so entwined with Italian American heritage and, of course, cuisine, that bringing our gelato with its own deep connection to tradition here felt like the perfect first step into this new territory.”

The Columbus Circle pop-up is just one element of the planned roll-out for L’Artigiano in NYC: the brand’s sweet creations will also be launching across 12 relations at over 400 locations in the New York City metro area, including D'Agostino, Kings Food Markets, Gristedes and Garden of Eden locations. Future plans include nationwide expansion.

Check out L’Artigiano‘s sweet Fiat setup at Columbus Circle below, as well as some of those yummy-sounding flavors:

Photograph: courtesy of L’Artigiano | L’Artigiano pop-up at Columbus Circle