You can now go glamping on the Brooklyn waterfront

Take in sweeping views of the city skyline and East River from Greenpoint.

Imagine watching the sun dip behind the Manhattan skyline, its golden light reflecting off the placid East River and the sound of water gently lapping against the rocky shore—it’s your front yard at the new NYC Glamping grounds.

NYC Glamping is offering stays in converted shipping containers that have been placed at 1 Oak Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, otherwise known as Skyline Drive-In. The drive-in is known for its incredible views of the skyline and now it’s open to guests who book a stay.

Each container is comprised of a comfortable, cozy room with air conditioning, Wi-Fi and a bathroom with a shower, and has sweeping, unobstructed views of the city and the river.

Each stay comes with free admission to the Skyline Drive-In movies and is within walking distance to Transmitter Park and several local restaurants and Greenpoint attractions.

Photograph: courtesy of NYC Glamping

Photograph: courtesy of NYC Glamping

Photograph: courtesy of NYC Glamping

Normally this kind of waterfront access and prime location comes at a hefty price. While it’s still no small fee, a night of glamping on the water is accessible for the price of a hotel stay.

NYC Glamping’s standard queen unit is $280/night on a weekday and $300/night during the weekend. Its Suite (which is a double—two containers connected) is $380 for a weekday and $420 for a night during the weekend. Stays can be booked online or via email at info@nycglamping.com with desired dates, full name and a phone number.

Fortunately, locals get a 25% discount with a promo “NYLOCALS” (just email this promo code to the company’s email address) with the same information as listed above.

Happy glamping!