You can now once again grab the city's best pancakes on the DUMBO waterfront

If there’s a sign that New York City is headed toward some semblance of the Before Times, it’s the return of brunch.

Starting September 18th, Clinton St. Baking Company is reopening at Time Out Market New York—and the restaurant’s famed pancakes aren’t going anywhere. It’s not a surprise given how chef Neil Kleinberg and his wife, DeDe Lahman, helped make brunch a ritual at their Lower East Side eatery with fluffy blueberry pancakes and other breakfast hits. People still line up for a table to this day.

At Time Out Market, however, you’ll also take in some of the sought-after waterfront views with what many consider among NYC’s top restaurants for one of the best brunches and best breakfasts in town.

The staples—think latke eggs benedict or the brioche French toast—are still on the menu, but hungry diners will find new items like hearty Cheese Grits ($5), a decadent Black and White Layer Cake ($8) and two new cookies, including Chocolate Chunk ($3) and the Brownie or Blondies ($3.50).

Clinton St. Baking Company's reopening comes just in time as New York City allows for (limited) indoor dining starting at the end of the month. For now, hours are Friday, Saturday and Sundays from 9am-4pm.

