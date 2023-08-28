In honor of the U.S. Open, NYC is becoming a tennis Mecca with new courts opening across the city’s landmarks, from Rockefeller Center down to The Seaport.

Starting September 6, the public can play matches at The Rooftop at Pier 17’s full-size rooftop court that has sweeping views of the skyline and harbor.

The court will be open to the public for free play on the mornings of September 7 and September 8, on a first-come, first-served basis, with rackets and tennis balls available to borrow, from 7 to 9am.

RECOMMENDED: Where to watch the U.S. Open tennis matches in NYC

The court will be reserved for Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers who can book clinics with tennis legends and court time from 8 to 10pm daily September 7 - 9. On September 6 and 8, from 4 to 7pm, Heineken will host games, activations, and free play slots open to the public.

“For the first time ever, the ball is in our court—New Yorkers can play tennis in the heart of the Seaport while also enjoying unparalleled views of the river, Brooklyn Bridge and the city skyline from The Rooftop at Pier 17,” said Jennifer Abt, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Howard Hughes. “The Seaport welcomes visitors looking for exciting ways to experience one of New York’s most historic neighborhoods, including a multitude of outstanding dining and entertainment options along the waterfront. There is no better way to close out summer than picking up a racket and getting a rally going on our one-of-a-kind court.”