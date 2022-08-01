Taproom No. 307 is a great place to grab a drink while you watch the match on its numerous big-screen TVs. It offers more than the usual suspects on draught—suds lovers can choose from a glimmering lineup of 40 craft-beer taps and a few casks behind the long oak bar, plus a selection of another 40 to 60 bottled beers.
Unsure of where to go to watch U.S. Open matches? You might be hankering to get courtside but have to settle for the next best thing—watching topspins and backhands from the comfort of neighborhood sports bars.
NYC has all eyes turned to the U.S. Open and if you’re not lucky enough to score tickets to see these historic matches in real life, watching on screen over some craft beer as the best players head down to the tennis court is the next best thing. Rally your crew and head to these sports pubs, patios and some of the best outdoor bars NYC has to offer to relax with some televised tennis.
