New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
TailGate
Photograph: Courtesy TailGate Outdoor Sports Bar

Where to watch the U.S. Open matches in NYC

Here’s where to watch U.S. Open matches in NYC, from sports bars and pubs to outdoor patios, rooftops and barbecue joints.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Unsure of where to go to watch U.S. Open matches? You might be hankering to get courtside but have to settle for the next best thing—watching topspins and backhands from the comfort of neighborhood sports bars.

NYC has all eyes turned to the U.S. Open and if you’re not lucky enough to score tickets to see these historic matches in real life, watching on screen over some craft beer as the best players head down to the tennis court is the next best thing. Rally your crew and head to these sports pubs, patios and some of the best outdoor bars NYC has to offer to relax with some televised tennis.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the U.S. Open in NYC

Where to watch U.S. Open matches

Taproom No. 307

1. Taproom No. 307

  • Bars
  • Beer bars
  • Kips Bay
  • price 2 of 4

Taproom No. 307 is a great place to grab a drink while you watch the match on its numerous big-screen TVs. It offers more than the usual suspects on draught—suds lovers can choose from a glimmering lineup of 40 craft-beer taps and a few casks behind the long oak bar, plus a selection of another 40 to 60 bottled beers.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising

3. Stout

  • Bars
  • Beer bars
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Stout NYC (@stout_nyc)

This three-level sports mecca adds multiple projectors to its impressive international selection of bottled and draft beers. And with a central Midtown location, it’s the perfect place to watch the matches during lunch or after work.

Read more
Order delivery

4. Clinton Hall

  • Bars
  • Beer bars
  • Financial District
  • price 1 of 4

This 4,000-square-foot Battery Park beer hall with plenty of TV screens has 20 taps rotate selections of hard-to-find German and domestic brews, available in pints, half pints or third pints. A flux capacitor behind the bar controls the carbonation and temperature of each tap, ensuring that pints are served at an optimal 34 degrees. Pub grub includes 10 different types of burgers, a sweet-and-salty donut grilled cheese, and classic bar bites like waffle fries and Bavarian-style soft pretzels. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising

5. Tavern29

  • Bars
  • Gastropubs
  • Midtown East
  • price 2 of 4
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tavern29 (@tavern29)

Belly up to the copper-top bar at this bi-level gastropub and sample the 30 craft drafts via beer flight, or dig through the barkeeps’ whiskey library of over 60 bottles of the brown stuff. Tufted red-leather booths offer cozy seating for a full meal—the elevated bar fare includes dishes like truffled macaroni and cheese, gruyere-smothered burgers, and sticky hot wings.  

Read more
Order online

6. Tailgate Outdoor Sports Bar

  • Bars
  • Williamsburg

TailGate, an outdoor bar that opened in the height of the pandemic, gives you the warm-and-fuzzy feeling of hanging out with friends in your backyard. With picnic tables, Astroturf and buckets of beer, you can kick up your feet and pretend that you’re grilling out with your buddies. And if watching sports just isn’t competitive – or dangerous – enough for you, try your hand at some ax throwing. 

Read more
Advertising

7. Boxers HK

  • Bars
  • Sports Bars
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 2 of 4
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Boxers NYC (@boxersnyc)

In addition to showing football (both pro and college), basketball and other sports on its 21 flatscreens every night, this three-level “America’s Gay Sports Bar” is a meeting place for many of NYC’s LGBTQ+ sports leagues, including Out Cycling and Pink Pong Foundation. There’s plenty of space to settle in with a beer and watch the matches, and their daily two-for-one happy hour goes all the way until 9pm. It’s a fun way to catch the U.S. Open!

Read more
Standings
Photograph: Courtesy Standings

8. Standings

  • Bars
  • Beer bars
  • East Village
  • price 1 of 4

If you think "cozy sports bar" is an oxymoron, this single-room East Village stalwart will completely change your perspective. Not only is the crowd an anomaly—more affable regulars, less rowdy superfans—but the TVs are all kept at a low volume, letting you mingle with other fans in relative quiet (unless, of course, someone’s team is doing well). The draft list offers a frequently changing selection of microbrews alongside standard suds like Bud Light. Regalia from various teams covers the walls, making it a blessedly neutral home for fans of all persuasions.

Read more
Advertising
Union Grounds
Photograph: Courtesy Union Grounds

9. Union Grounds

  • Bars
  • Carroll Gardens

This pretension-free sports bar is open to putting on any game you request—though you may have to get there early to reserve your channel. Offering long tables for easy TV viewing as well as a menu chock full of game grub (including wings, burgers and hot dogs), this Gowanus spot is a mellow setting for your weekly watch-the-game routine.

Read more
Order delivery

Looking to play tennis in NYC?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.