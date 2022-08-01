Here’s where to watch U.S. Open matches in NYC, from sports bars and pubs to outdoor patios, rooftops and barbecue joints.

Unsure of where to go to watch U.S. Open matches? You might be hankering to get courtside but have to settle for the next best thing—watching topspins and backhands from the comfort of neighborhood sports bars.

NYC has all eyes turned to the U.S. Open and if you’re not lucky enough to score tickets to see these historic matches in real life, watching on screen over some craft beer as the best players head down to the tennis court is the next best thing. Rally your crew and head to these sports pubs, patios and some of the best outdoor bars NYC has to offer to relax with some televised tennis.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the U.S. Open in NYC