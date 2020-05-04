You can now play virtual ping-pong with Spin

People are doing all kinds of weird stuff in their apartments right now. But if you’re sitting at home looking for ways to exercise that don't feel like a total drag, New York ping-pong spot Spin has launched a new initiative that takes table tennis to the virtual realm.

No, it's not the traditional way you’d play a game of ping-pong. That is, if you tried to serve a ball back to a partner via Zoom, you’d likely crack your computer screen. We don’t recommend trying that at home!

Rather, these ping-pong parties will combine a mixture of challenges, which according to a representative for Spin, might include things like balancing contests and related trivia.

Knowing full well that many eager participants will likely not have the right equipment at home, Spin will even send attendees of the ping-pong parties—held via Zoom—free balls directly to their home. No paddle? They’re suggesting some quirky at-home substitutions like your phone (be careful!!!), a plate (be careful!!!) or the seemingly safest option, a hardcover book. To make it feel like the real deal, bringing your own workout cocktail is encouraged, while you dance to the provided party tunes.

You can request to schedule a time with as many as 30 of your friends, provided that everyone is 18+. Here’s how to sign up, request a party date and get yourself that pro bono ball.

