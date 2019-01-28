News / City Life

You can now ride bumper cars on the ice rink of the Winter Village at Bryant Park

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Monday January 28 2019, 4:12pm

You can now ride bumper cars on the ice rink of the Winter Village at Bryant Park
Photograph: Courtesy Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

FYI: The Rink at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is no longer just for skating.

Until February 3, you can ride bumper cars on the ice during the attraction's new winter carnival called FrostFest—a ten-day event filled with activities. Just like in recent years, folks can don their fanciest formal wear (and skates) for the Ice Ball on Wednesday, January 30 and attend a Cozy Sweater Puppy Meet-up (aww) on Saturday, February 2. 

There's also live music in The Lodge by Urban Space, free fitness classes, kid-friendly events (i.e. puppet shows and "penguin" catching in the Bryant Park Fountain) and...wait for it...heated igloos! That's right, you can reserve your own bubble in the park and sip mulled wine and eat s'mores during the festival. 

Photograph: Courtesy Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

There are free activities at the Winter Village at Bryant Park every day from now until the fest ends on Super Bowl Sunday. So if you're looking for a spot to see the Patriots take on the Rams, this option is certainly classier than going to a sports bar.

For more details, visit bryantpark.org.

 

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht 1324 Posts

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest