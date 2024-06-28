You can now sanitize your luggage inside this new machine at JFK

Believe it or not, it took this long for the first-ever baggage sanitation system to debut in the U.S. and New Yorkers (or folks traveling to town, for that matter) are the lucky recipients of such a necessary gift.

Clean's machine, stationed inside Terminal 7 at JFK, supposedly eliminates 99.9% of bacteria and viruses from a suitcase's surface in just a few seconds using UV-C light. Now in trial phase, the service only costs $10 per luggage pair.

Considering that our travel bags are touched by a whole lot of people, thrown this way and that when embarking on a voyage, being able to clean it before heading home or to a hotel sounds like a no-brainer.

"As passengers return en masse to traveling the globe freely, it's crucial that we implement safe, effective solutions to maintain passenger confidence and ensure a healthier travel experience for all," said Rodney Jones, the CEO of Clean, in an official statement. "Clean will allow passengers to sanitize their baggage after every flight—because what you bring home with you matters!"

While in JFK, you might want to make a stop at Terminal 4 as well, now home to the biggest Delta lounge in the world.

Spanning nearly 40,000 square feet, the destination offers access to a slew of amenities, including spa-like wellness treatments, valet services and a hefty amount of fine-dining options. It is, effectively, a destination in and of itself and not only the perfect stop-over before a long flight.

Speaking of lounges: JFK is also now home to the first-ever Capital One Lounge, which pays homage to the city it calls home.

Expect a specially-trained cheesemonger to be on site to serve local cheeses from artisans from he nearby Hudson Valley and New York region, plus cured meats, house-made accompaniments and paired wine and beer selections—among many other things.

Suddenly, JFK is the place to be... whether you're taking a flight or not.