You can now see incredible sunsets from Governors Island

The last ferry back to Manhattan will be at 11pm on weekends!

There's a new spot in NYC to take in the gorgeous summer sunsets—it's on Governors Island.

Starting today, July 1, through October 31, the island's historic Soissons Landing and its bars and restaurants will be open late every night of the week. Previously, the last ferry off the island typically left before the sun set.

The area will be open until 10pm Sunday through Thursday, and until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays so that visitors can enjoy delicious food and drink from Island Oyster, Taco Vista and Gitano Island, and stay later at QC NY Spa.

Map: courtesy of the Trust for Governors Island

(While Soissons Landing will be open until 10pm, all other areas on Governors Island will close at regularly posted public hours—10pm on Fridays and Saturdays through September 3, and 6pm Sunday through Thursday.)

"There really is no better place to spend a summer evening than Governors Island," said Clare Newman, President & CEO of The Trust for Governors Island, in an official statement. "With unparalleled waterfront views, delicious food and drinks, unique amenities, and peaceful picnic spots, Soissons Landing has something for everyone. We are thrilled to announce these expanded public hours and can’t wait to welcome our visitors to the best place to catch the sunset in New York City."

This is the logical next step for Governors Island, which announced last year that it'd be open year-round. It's exciting to see the island transform into a destination with fun things to do and great restaurants—it's a completely different vibe from its sobering military past.

Here's what you need to know about getting to and from the island: