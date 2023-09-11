You can now sip afternoon tea inside one of NYC’s poshest hotels

We're spilling the tea on this cool new experience.

Even if you don't have the funds to book a night at the posh Mandarin Oriental in Manhattan, you can now book a fancy and fun experience at the hotel: Afternoon tea.

This truly lavish experience, which used to be reserved only for special occasions like Mother’s Day, is now available year-round on the hotel’s 35th floor with delectable treats and stunning views of Central Park.

RECOMMENDED: The best afternoon tea NYC has to offer

Mandarin Oriental’s afternoon tea, served from noon-2pm daily, features a selection of tea sandwiches (don’t miss the black truffle and organic egg salad on brioche), scones served with lemon curd, and other sweet treats (like lemon tarts and madeleines).

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out | A truly elevated experience.

Each guest can pick their own tea, served in an individual kettle. Teas on the menu right now include organic wild strawberry, ginger yuzu, and Rudd Barrel cabernet tea. The tea list and experience will be updated seasonally, with new themed treats and displays all served on regal displays.

Afternoon tea costs $110 per person or $140 with a glass of champagne. Here's how to book.

Afternoon tea is served in the hotel’s MO Lounge, which boasts spectacular views of the midtown skyline and of Central Park. For an extra treat, book a table during the fall to see the park’s leaves change or during the winter to (hopefully) catch some snowy views.

Located in Columbus Circle, the hotel's known for its hospitality, so whether you're staying the night or just dropping by for tea, expect the staff to truly spoil you. If you want to continue the experience as a staycation, this chic five-star hotel includes a 14,500 square-foot Mandarin Oriental Spa, a 75-foot indoor lap pool and luxurious rooms throughout the property. Room rates start at $1,200.