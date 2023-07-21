New York
Tea Around Town
Photograph: TopView Sightseeing | Tea Around Town

You can now take a charming afternoon tea bus tour around NYC

Pinkies up!

Written by
Christina Izzo
Afternoon tea may be more synonymous with our cousins across the pond, but that doesn't mean New Yorkers don't know their way around a cup of Earl Grey and some finger sandwiches. And now you can enjoy that midday cuppa and all of those fancy little fixings while touring around town on a decked-out sightseeing bus. 

RECOMMENDED: The best afternoon tea NYC has to offer, with scones and all the traditional trappings

TopView Sightseeing has launched Tea Around Town, a first-of-its-kind three-course afternoon tea experience aboard one of the company's double-decker buses, which has been transformed into a "mobile tea room" complete with tables set for two and four people (the whole bus seats 42 guests), pink-and-white striped seats, gilded place settings and floral garlands throughout. 

Along with enjoying bottomless tea and three tiers of scones with the requisite clotted cream and jam, sandwiches (classic cucumber, egg-mayonnaise) and sweet treats like macarons and mini fruit tarts, attendees can take in live performances and songs from onboard entertainers, as well as informative commentary about the iconic NYC landmarks featured throughout the 90-minute bus tour, including Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall and the Chrysler Building, all of which you can see up-close and personal via the glass roof. 

Tea Around Town
Photograph: courtesy of TopView Sightseeing | Tea Around Town
Tea Around Town
Photograph: courtesy of TopView Sightseeing | the spread at Tea Around Town
Tea Around Around
Photograph: courtesy of TopView Sightseeing | Inside the bus

There are two tiers of tickets options to Tea Around Town: Standard Admission, which includes the standard afternoon tea menu and private table seating for $69 (not including fees), and Premium Admission, which boosts the experience with priority boarding, a premium enhanced menu with luxe items like mini lobster rolls and Wagyu beef tartare, and a glass of sparkling wine for $109 (excluding fees). 

The bus rolls out every day at noon, along with a 2:30pm tour on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. 

Take a peek at the standard and premium food menus:   

Tea Around Town
TopView SightseeingTea Around Town

Tea Around Town
TopView SightseeingTea Around Town

