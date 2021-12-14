This beautiful new 80-seat addition to Greenpoint is open for business on Christmas Eve. Menu highlights include sensational garlic coriander naan and Parker House rolls, grilled prawns and za’atar baby back ribs vibrant with cherry chipotle barbecue sauce. Nura’s cocktails are excellent, too, and a party of two can easily have an indulgent evening here for around $250 total. Reservations are available here.
Although Christmas is quickly approaching, rumors of "last-minute" this and that in NYC are greatly exaggerated. There is still plenty of time to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, take in the window displays, ooh and aah at holiday lights and even reserve Christmas Eve and Christmas Day brunch or dinner for Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 24. These are the best restaurants to book right now.
