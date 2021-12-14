New York
Nura
Photograph: Courtesy of Catherine Dzilenski of Idlewild photo

The best restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Day in NYC

Book these restaurants for December 24 and 25 right now.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Although Christmas is quickly approaching, rumors of "last-minute" this and that in NYC are greatly exaggerated. There is still plenty of time to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, take in the window displays, ooh and aah at holiday lights and even reserve Christmas Eve and Christmas Day brunch or dinner for Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 24. These are the best restaurants to book right now. 

Christmas dinner in NYC

Nura
Photograph: Courtesy of Catherine Dzilenski of Idlewild photo

1. Nura

  • Restaurants
  • Greenpoint

This beautiful new 80-seat addition to Greenpoint is open for business on Christmas Eve. Menu highlights include sensational garlic coriander naan and Parker House rolls, grilled prawns and za’atar baby back ribs vibrant with cherry chipotle barbecue sauce. Nura’s cocktails are excellent, too, and a party of two can easily have an indulgent evening here for around $250 total. Reservations are available here

Kimika
Photograph: Evan Sung

2. Kimika

  • Restaurants
  • Eating

Nolita’s popular Japanese/Italian spot is serving a $120 feast of the seven fishes on Christmas Eve. Its menu includes–drumroll, please!–smoked baccalà mantecato, pickled mackerel, kakiage fritto misto, saffron malloreddus with clams, sticky rice risotto with unagi and uni, grilled hamachi collar, prawns, and chawanmushi with crab, lobster and octopus. Reservations are available here

Yuco
Photograph: Courtesy of Yuco

3. Yuco

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Greenwich Village

Yuco has à la carte and prix-fix menus this Christmas Eve. The latter is three courses for $95 from a menu that typically includes a terrific oxtail in an inimitable mole made of rare Yucatán chiles, Wagyu tacos and excellent house-made heirloom corn tortillas. Its bar is also equipped with a wine-preserving device that enables Yuco to offer pours of some pretty fancy wines that aren’t often available by the glass. Reservations are available here

4. Birds of a Feather

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Williamsburg

Fabulous Birds of a Feather—from the restaurateurs behind Midtown's formerly Michelin-starred Cafe China— is accepting reservations of parties of more than four for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Some of our favorites from the menu include the mapo tofu, three pepper chicken and the tea smoked duck. Reservations are available here

Sac’s Place
Photograph: Courtesy of Sac's Place

6. Sac’s Place

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • Astoria
  • price 2 of 4

More than seven à la carte seafood selections will fill the menu at Sac’s place in Queens this Christmas Eve. The family-style menu includes Newfoundland mussels ($19.95), fried calamari ($19.95) lobster and crab ravioli ($28.95), and a fish of the day (M/P). See Sac’s regular menu here

MáLà Project
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

7. MáLà Project

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • East Village
  • price 1 of 4

Marvelous MáLà Project still has reservations available inside and out on Christmas Eve from noon to 6pm and Christmas Day from 11am to 6pm for its highly-regarded Sichuan apps ($6-22) and dry pot. Start with Chinese fried chicken, eggplant with roasted garlic and pig ear in chili oil, then design your own pot with all manner of beef, pork and poultry cuts, plus a wide variety of seafood and vegetable options (ingredients start at $4). Reservations are available here

Hortus NYC
Photograph: Courtesy Hortus NYC

8. Hortus NYC

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary Asian
  • Flatiron
  • price 3 of 4

The Christmas Day menu at Hortus is a $70 per-person prix-fixe that begins with a tour of the sea by way of chilled lobster tail, yellowfin tuna crudo, and shrimp cocktail. Your choice of appetiser like crispy octopus or grilled eggplant comes next, followed by cod, braised short rib or NY strip for the main. Chocolate cheesecake with a with black sesame mascarpone cream is for dessert, and a $40 wine pairing is also available. Reservations are available here.

Soogil
Photograph: Courtesy of Soogil

9. Soogil

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • East Village
  • price 2 of 4

This Korean/French restaurant has reservations available on Christmas Eve from 5:30pm to 9:30pm and on Christmas Day from 5pm to 6:30pm. A six-course, $158 tasting menu is available both nights, including a decadent caviar and foie gras course, gochujang-crusted scallops and beef Wellington with shiitake mushrooms, prosciutto and spinach. Reservations are available here

Marta
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

10. Marta

  • Restaurants
  • Midtown East
  • price 3 of 4

Á la carte items like chicken meatballs, a variety of pizza and wood-grilled chicken, branzino and pork chops will be available on Marta’s regular menu this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, plus a “family-style lamb feast.” A slow-cooked, whole wood-roasted heritage lamb shoulder with seasonal sides and pizza dough pita bread serves 4-6 for $250.

