You can see a play performed inside store windows in the Meatpacking District this summer

In the past year, the streets of New York have effectively become outdoor stages hosting the sorts of cultural programs that have yet to make their official return to indoor theaters. From Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec, an outdoor theater piece in the West Village, to BAM's upcoming 1:1 concerts, our town is ripe with creative takes on theatrical offerings.

But what will likely be considered the most daring project of all to date will actually premiere later this summer. The Seven Deadly Sins, an outdoor theatrical anthology series that ran in Miami Beach from late November 2020 through January 2021, is now scheduled to take over storefront windows in the Meatpacking District starting June 23. Tickets will be available beginning May 14.

Guests will be treated to seven new, 10-minute plays, each one addressing one of the seven sins: envy, gluttony, greed, lust, pride, sloth and wrath. We already know who the playwrights are: Ngozi Anyanwu, Thomas Bradshaw, MJ Kaufman, Jeffrey LaHoste, Ming Peiffer and Bess Wohl. Moisés Kaufman will pen the seventh piece and also direct the entire production.

A cast of escorts will guide the socially-distanced, masked audience across different storefronts to take in each "mini show," so do expect to watch each one in a different order than your fellow attendees will. Everyone will also be equipped with disposable earbuds to hear the actors, which have yet to be announced.

If the anthology's success in Florida—the series was extended twice—is of any indication, The Seven Deadly Sins is poised to be a hit on this side of the country as well, where New Yorkers who are usually treated to countless cultural pursuits have had to deal with a dearth of options during the pandemic.

Things are clearly looking up, though. In addition to the slew of outdoor performances popping up all across town, Governor Andrew Cuomo has also officially allowed indoor venues to re-open following capacity limits this month.

