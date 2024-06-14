You can try select cocktails from this Tony Awards speakeasy

This Sunday night marks the 77th annual Tony Awards—here's how to watch the 2024 ceremony on TV and online, as well as the complete Tony nominations list—and to celebrate Broadway's biggest, starriest night, fine crystal retailer Baccarat and rye bourbon maker Basil Hayden are teaming up for a dazzling new speakeasy experience.

RECOMMENDED: The 20 best speakeasy-inspired bars in NYC for throwback cocktails and more

On Sunday, June 16 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the pop-up speakeasy will welcome Tony Awards nominees, presenters, and spirits enthusiasts alike to toast New York's theater community in a room richly decorated with lighting, decor, and barware from Baccarat, as well as the brand's signature red and gold colors.

At the luxe immersive space, attendees will enjoy cocktails inspired by the Tony Awards, including the official quaff of the evening, the Basil Hayden 75, a spirited twist on a French 75 that was specifically crafted to be enjoyed from the Baccarat Masséna Coupe. Elsewhere on the beverage menu, you'll find quaffs like the bourbon-forward "Baccarat Boulevardier" and several Basil Hayden permanent expressions, including Dark Rye, Malted Rye, Toast, and the brand’s original Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

Even if you're not attending the Tony Awards this Sunday, you can still try some of the one-of-a-kind cocktails from the special night. Select serves from the Baccarat x Basil Hayden speakeasy's cocktail menu will be available for all at the Baccarat Hotel New York’s Bar and Grand Salon through Wednesday, June 19.

“At Basil Hayden, we celebrate those who leave an impression with their uniqueness and charisma, so it is a thrill for us to be the official bourbon of the 77th Annual Tony Awards recognizing remarkable talent who also embody these attributes,” said Regan Clarke, U.S. vice president of American Whiskey at Suntory Global Spirits. “In partnership with our impressive friends at Baccarat, we are excited for presenters and nominees to experience our bespoke, Tony Awards-inspired cocktails, further elevating this year’s celebrations and making it a night to remember.”