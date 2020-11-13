You could be eligible to self-isolate in an NYC hotel for free

With Covid cases on the rise once again in New York, the city has put in place a number of measures in an effort to fight back against the virus. In addition to a new 10pm curfew for restaurants, bars and gyms and the return of public Covid case data broken down by zip code, New Yorkers may be able to qualify for a Covid-19 Isolation Hotel Program.

Through the program, New Yorkers are able to self-isolate in a local hotel, free of charge, for up to 14 days if they don’t have another safe place to do so. That could mean that your home doesn’t have enough space for you to stay six feet away from someone, you share rooms or a bathroom or you live with someone who is vulnerable.

Hotel rooms in the city are also available for New Yorkers without Covid-19 but who live with someone who does have it. If you’re currently living in a situation like one of the ones described above, and you think you might have Covid-19, you can call 311 or 844-NYC-4NYC between the hours of 9am and 9pm. You’ll then be referred to a hotel, if appropriate, after speaking with a medical provider.

The program is free for eligible New Yorkers and includes food, phone service and linens. In the meantime, be sure to keep yourself safe by keeping on top of the most up-to-date travel restrictions and local health data.

