You may be able to see the Northern Lights again in NYC tonight

Missed the spectacular Aurora Borealis above NYC last night? You've got another chance to catch the celestial event tonight.

The geomagnetic storm that’s causing the Northern Lights to show up this far south is sticking around for a few more hours, so you’ll want to look up this evening. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration just extended the geomagnetic storm warning, revealing that the Aurora may be seen as low as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon.

RECOMMENDED: See 12 incredible photos of the Northern Lights over NYC

Obviously, given the light pollution, New York City poses the biggest challenge to seeing these brilliant pinks, greens and blues. But things worked out for many of us last night, so the chances of catching the show again this evening are high.

The remarkable sight of the Northern Lights over the Upper West Side and the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir in Central Park around 10pm tonight. pic.twitter.com/kESwfsJHLm — David Lei (@davidlei) October 11, 2024

If you really want to make an effort to get beautiful shots, head outside of the city (upstate even) or to a high or flat area that has a clear view of the horizon, between 10pm and 2am. We recommend any of these rooftop bars or grabbing friends and spending some time at these NYC parks.

Happy viewing!