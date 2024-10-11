Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

You may be able to see the Northern Lights again in NYC tonight

The NOAA just extended the geomagnetic storm warning, so chances are good.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Editor, Time Out New York
Northern lights in the night sky
Photograph: Shutterstock
Advertising

Missed the spectacular Aurora Borealis above NYC last night? You've got another chance to catch the celestial event tonight. 

The geomagnetic storm that’s causing the Northern Lights to show up this far south is sticking around for a few more hours, so you’ll want to look up this evening. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration just extended the geomagnetic storm warning, revealing that the Aurora may be seen as low as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon.

RECOMMENDED: See 12 incredible photos of the Northern Lights over NYC

Obviously, given the light pollution, New York City poses the biggest challenge to seeing these brilliant pinks, greens and blues. But things worked out for many of us last night, so the chances of catching the show again this evening are high.

If you really want to make an effort to get beautiful shots, head outside of the city (upstate even) or to a high or flat area that has a clear view of the horizon, between 10pm and 2am. We recommend any of these rooftop bars or grabbing friends and spending some time at these NYC parks.

Happy viewing!

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.