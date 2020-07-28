You’ll get a movie theater to yourself when you book this hotel room
The Wythe Hotel is offering a chance to catch a film while movie theaters are still closed.
While movie theaters across New York City are still shuttered, the Wythe Hotel is offering up a private film screening experience to those who book one of two types of rooms.
Guests who book a Loft room or Manhattan View King room for three-nights will get a free movie or TV show screening of their choice in the hotel’s screening room. (The private screening room package is available to parties of two and single families only.)
The theater itself has vintage red velvet theater seats, an original vaulted ceiling, exposed brick walls, and full-HD digital projector. It even has its own private entrance on Wythe Avenue, that leads directly into a speakeasy-style bar with marble tables, burgundy leather banquettes, and also features the building’s original exposed brick walls and vaulted ceiling.
To get the movie screening room, you'll need to book for at least three nights. The price starts at $300 a night.
The screening comes with free popcorn to make it even more of an authentic movie-going experience.
