Your best options for getting Passover food delivered in NYC

Social distancing has put a wrench in gathering at our favorite restaurants, bars and, now, even our own homes. Passover, which starts on Wednesday, April 8th, is a communal holiday where it's not uncommon for large groups of friends and family to gather over copious amounts of food (and unleavened bread). But this year's plans to celebrate the holiday don't have to be on lockdown as many of us are still looking for ways to partake in the Jewish traditions of Passover. Right now, we're all cooking at home more than ever before, so you may be looking for help in outsourcing your holiday meal. Speciality and seasonally-specific items can be hard to find right now, but for those of you turning to restaurants and bakeries that are providing to-go and delivery Passover seder options, we’ve got you covered. Chag sameach!

Russ & Daughter’s

Many of Russ & Daughter’s seder offerings are already sold out, but you can still get their Passover Essentials Package for $190. Meant to serve 4-6 people, the collection includes staples such as matzo ball soup, gefilte fish, horseradish and more.

Streit’s

The Passover product manufacturer still has the capability to ship its staples to New Yorkers. Head to their site to order matzo ball soup mixes, chocolate chip macaroons and more.

Breads Bakery

Our Time Out Market New York partner, Breads Bakery, is offering a Passover meal that serves four for $180. The seder offerings include a vegetarian matzo ball soup, matzo, haroset, mushroom-and-herb matzo brei, vegetarian chopped liver and more appetizers, with entree options such as Algeria-style sea bass. Dessert includes a selection of Passover cookies.

Katz’s Delicatessen

The famed delicatessen—known in equal measure for pastrami sandwiches and that one iconic rom-com scene—will be offering a four-course Seder dinner for $33.45 per person, plus $18 for a Seder plate, with items like brisket, stuffed cabbage and kugel, among other dishes.

Hill Country Barbecue + Market

A Passover Seder meal will cost you $145 and includes 2.5 pounds of brisket, as well as potato Kugel, honey horseradish, roasted vegetables, an apple pecan haroset and Texas macaroons. Ten percent of proceeds from each meal sold will go to the non-profit, Food for the Frontline - Meals for Heroes.

The Matzo Project

This modern matzo “chip” company has many of its usual offerings still available. You can get a sample pack of their snack with flavors such as harissa for $19.95. Or, you can opt for a matzo ball soup kit for $11.95.

Park East Kosher

Park East has several meal options, each intended to feed 10 people (perhaps you can keep some for leftovers). The pre-set options will run you $440 and includes traditional staples such as gefilte fish, matzo ball soup, coleslaw and carrot tzimmes.

Zucker’s Bagel and Fish

Instead of your usual bagel and lox breakfast, Zucker’s is offering a Passover-appropriate brunch with matzo, smoked salmon and cream cheese and an everything bagel spice mix, in true New York fashion. For $89, there's enough food for six.

Magnolia Bakery

The cupcake emporium is offering a Passover-ready dessert in the form of a “matzo crunch” with dark and white chocolate and toffee crunch. Two 8-ounce bags will run you $22.

Mile End Delicatessen

The Brooklyn location of Mile End still has a ton of à la carte Passover offerings worth checking out.

Ben’s Deli

Right now, the Bayside Ben’s Deli is doing pick-up-only, while still following the appropriate CDC guidelines for social distancing. Items on the menu include chopped liver, sweet potato pudding and matzo farfel with mushrooms, among others.

Liebman’s Deli

A Bronx staple since 1953, this deli will continue carrying its traditional Passover offerings: the seder bundle includes dishes such as matzo ball soup, brisket and potato kugel and mini stuffed cabbages for $249.

Miss Ada

Tomer Blechman's Fort Greene restaurant and Time Out Market New York partner will be offering seder items at $40 per person. Available both via delivery and takeout, the meal includes dishes such as shawarma, chicken liver mousse, smoke trout salad, brisket and gefilte fish.

