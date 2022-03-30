Tucked in the back of the seafood section at Chelsea Market, this cozy nook nods to two types of lobsters: a cull lobster, which has only one claw, and a pistol lobster, which has no claws. Name notwithstanding, patrons of Cull & Pistol need not worry about there being enough crustacean meat to go around here as well. Just look at the lobster rolls for proof; there are two versions of the summertime favorite on offer here: A warm, buttery Connecticut-inspired number and a chilled, mayo-laced Maine rendition. We can't choose–we'll leave it up to you. $32.