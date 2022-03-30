Vincent Milburn and Adam Geringer-Dunn source only seasonal and sustainable—and sometimes local—catch like wild Alaskan salmon and Arctic char at the retail counter inside their Brooklyn fish market-eatery. They put those fresh goods to use in dishes like this exemplary lobster roll, now exclusively available at neighboring Threes Brewing Greenpoint and The Hugh food court in Midtown (the fish market no longer offers prepared food): Hand-picked, hyperfresh lobster meat is served either Maine (with mayo) or Connecticut (with butter) style, some celery and tarragon for texture, and Maldon sea salt and a spritz of lemon for taste inside a split-top Balthazar bun. It's served with salad or fries and a house-made pickle, but what you'll really want is a second roll. $30.
Years after Rebecca Charles pushed the first Manhattan lobster roll across the marble counter at Pearl Oyster Bar, the sandwich has become a local staple, a crustacean-filled highlight among things to do in the summer in New York. From no-frills sandwich shops to the city’s best seafood restaurants, these are the best lobster rolls in NYC.