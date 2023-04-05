How to eat and drink a little more sustainably in NYC

You’re just one person, right? You likely have existential concerns about the health of the planet. Maybe sometimes those veer into anxiety. If you live in New York City, odds are you recycle. Perhaps you even compost. Maybe you opt for metal straws or none at all, consuming frozen margaritas like a McFlurry or a water ice. And those efforts can add up.

There are, of course, even more ways to eat and drink a little more sustainably in the five boroughs. Even as admirable local sourcing and farm-to-table menus seem to have become the entry-level expectation, there are places that further endeavor to minimize food waste, reduce or reuse and aim to shade a bit more green than the overall food and beverage scheme. These are a few broad and specific ways to try to lighten your own footprint and put your money where your mouth is, when and where you can.