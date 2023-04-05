New York
Timeout

Grand Army
Photograph: Courtesy of Grand Army

How to eat and drink a little more sustainably in NYC

Put your money where your mouth is!

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
You’re just one person, right? You likely have existential concerns about the health of the planet. Maybe sometimes those veer into anxiety. If you live in New York City, odds are you recycle. Perhaps you even compost. Maybe you opt for metal straws or none at all, consuming frozen margaritas like a McFlurry or a water ice. And those efforts can add up. 

There are, of course, even more ways to eat and drink a little more sustainably in the five boroughs. Even as admirable local sourcing and farm-to-table menus seem to have become the entry-level expectation, there are places that further endeavor to minimize food waste, reduce or reuse and aim to shade a bit more green than the overall food and beverage scheme. These are a few broad and specific ways to try to lighten your own footprint and put your money where your mouth is, when and where you can. 

How to eat sustainability in NYC

“Rescue” food with Too Good To Go
Photograph: Courtesy of Too Good To Go

“Rescue” food with Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go aims to reduce food waste by enabling businesses to sell their excess inventory at a lower cost by closing time. Because of purveyors’ relative uncertainty about what items will remain by day’s end, the free app touts “surprise bags” from area purveyors. Peruse and reserve your choice, book a pickup time and enjoy restaurant, bakery and cafe fare that would have been priced higher hours earlier. Selections will vary, but options have included baked goods from top NYC bagel shop Kossar’s, prepared foods from gourmet grocers like Brooklyn Fare and a few pizza places. 

Grab a growler from Other Half
Photograph: Jessica Lin

Grab a growler from Other Half

  • Bars
  • Breweries
  • Carroll Gardens
  • price 1 of 4

Instead of hauling those bottles and cans out for collection week after week, head to Carroll Gardens’ Other Half Brewing for growlers you can have refilled again and again in the sprawling Brooklyn taproom. Options are a little more limited than they were in years past, so call for present availability. 

Slurp oysters all the way back to the water
Photograph: Courtesy of Lizzie Munro

Slurp oysters all the way back to the water

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Time Out New York Best of the City award winner Billion Oyster Project partners with restaurants and bars citywide to collect spent oyster shells and ultimately re-introduce them to the sea from whence they came. The goal is to install—you guessed it!—one billion oysters around New York Harbor by 2035 to bolster reefs and, among other possible benefits, mitigate potential flooding after storms. All you have to do is order the noble bivalves from favorites like Gage & Tollner, Raoul's and Grand Army, and enjoy. BOP also has a public shell collection location, should you prefer to slurp from home. 

And sip wine at a bar with goals of wider sustainable strides
Photograph: Liz Clayman

And sip wine at a bar with goals of wider sustainable strides

  • Restaurants
  • Fort Greene

Rhodora Wine Bar first opened in 2019 with a pledge to minimize its carbon footprint, in part, via ingredients that can be recycled, upcycled or composted. Its mission “to be the first zero waste wine bar of its kind in the country” remains, with further promises to conserve water and avoid single-use plastics and items destined for landfills. Its menu spotlights natural wines alongside tinned fish and local cheese. 

