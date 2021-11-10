New York
Macchina at The Bedford

  • Restaurants
  • Williamsburg
    Photograph: Courtesy of Alex Staniloff
    Photograph: Courtesy of Alex Staniloff
    Photograph: Courtesy of Macchina
Time Out Says

A restaurant-within-a-restaurant in Williamsburg.

The Bedford has been a familiar restaurant and bar on its eponymous avenue for more than a decade, and now its shaking things up with a new operation under the same roof. It’s like Inception but with pizza and garlic knots. 

A second iteration of Macchina Italian-American restaurant, which also has a location in Manhattan, brings chicken Parm, prosciutto di Parma and vegan and gluten-free pies to The Bedford’s back room. It also has cocktails exclusive to the new location. 

Macchina at The Bedford’s new drinks are intended to evoke Italian aperitifs. Its opening cocktail menu includes a blood orange boulevardier, an apple-fennel gin and tonic and an amaro collins with Montenegro amaro, Galliano, mezcal, orange zest, mole bitters and club soda. 

The new restaurant-within-a-restaurant is the latest to join the meta genre, which also includes Esora Omakase at J-Spec and Maki Omakase at Maki Kosaka. The Bedfords’ menus are also available in Macchina’s dedicated space, and vice-versa. 

Macchina is located at 110 Bedford Avenue and is open daily from 5pm to 11pm. 

Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako

Details

Address:
110 Bedford Avenue
New York
11249
Contact:
www.thebedfordonbedford.com
(718) 302-1002
Opening hours:
Daily from 5pm to 11pm.
Do you own this business?
Sign in & claim business
