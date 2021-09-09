A Wagyu beef flight with interruptions for caviar, sashimi and tempura.

Bronx meat purveyor Tomoe Food Services, which counts some of the best steakhouses in NYC among its clients, opened its own restaurant in the East Village late last year. J-Spec, an abbreviation for “Japan Specification” serves sashimi, uni and caviar hand rolls and plenty of prized Japanese beef including a decadent app that incorporates more uni with foie gras and Wagyu tartare. And today it’s joined by another Tomoe endeavor called Esora Omakase.

In spite of its distinctly decadent ingredients, J-Spec, which occupies the lovely former Jewel Bako space, is relatively approachably priced. Yes, it has a $94 steak and a few of those eyebrow-arching M/P’s, but that rich combination of uni, foie gras and tartare runs $20 and the caviar roll’s $19. Not cheap, but it isn’t hard to imagine them costing tens of dollars more elsewhere and eliciting little more than middling sigh and remark about New York at the table.

Esora Omakase, however, is Tomoe’s foray into confirmed luxury. Chef Koichi Endo’s tasting highlights richly marbled cuts all with a beef marbling score of at least 10 out of 12. For $185, eight courses include multiple plates like scallops with caviar, a raw and torched Wagyu pair, several rounds of tempura and filet mignon wrapped in shiso leaf. Throughout September, Hida Beef from Gifu Prefecture will be available as well. Chef Endo previously worked at the Michelin-starred Tempura Matsui.

Adjacent to the much larger J-Spec, Esora Omakase accommodates just seven at its chef’s counter, with one seating per evening. A sake pairing is available for an additional $85.

Esora Omakase is located at 239 East 5th Street.