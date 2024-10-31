Runners from all around the world are soon, if they haven’t already, descending upon New York for the biggest marathon in the country. On Sunday, November 3, runners will take to the streets, passing through all five boroughs for the TCS New York City Marathon. More than 50,000 athletes (because if you decide to run this thing, you are absolutely one) will soon challenge themselves with the 26.2-mile run, testing their minds, bodies and spirits. New York supports you, clearly, as a ton of businesses are offering free or discounted food and drink deals to all who decide to conquer this massive feat, Time Out Market included.

From Sunday, November 3 to Wednesday, November 6, Time Out Market is offering participating runners 20% off all drinks. All you need to do is present your medal or bib to either bar inside the market to snag this offer. Cool off post-race at The Lobby Bar in the basement or take to the Rooftop Bar and admire the city from up above. And when we say all drinks, we mean it. Sip on one of our holiday sippers like the Aperol-forward Savoia Spritz or cheers to a race well run with a few local lagers on tap.