Time Out Says

Single-item restaurants may be the boldest food service operations NYC hospitality professionals can conceive. Although they peaked in the late 2000s with a proliferation of punnily-titled mac and cheese spots, cupcakeries and (I swear I am not making this up) cereal shops, one innovative chef will return to the merry conceit next week.

On Tuesday, November 9, chef Laurent Tourondel will open Skirt Steak near midtown. Tourondel might sound familiar from the formerly-ubiquitous BLT line of restaurants (Steak, Burger, Fish, and Prime) that once dotted Manhattan.

In a (successful!) bid for attention, Skirt Steak’s only formal menu item will be American Wagyu skirt steak with signature sauce, greens and bowls of unlimited French fries. Informally, it will also have a considerably publicized “secret menu” of seasonal vegetables, burgers and cauliflower steak, all $28.

To order the ancillary items, one must tell one’s server that they “heard it from the chef.” Undisguised desserts will also be available.

Skirt Steak is located at 835 6th Avenue and will open on Tuesday, November 9.