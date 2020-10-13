The best options for flower delivery in NYC

We’ve all had that moment of panic when you realize there a really, really important event around the corner and you still haven’t bought a gift. It’s okay, relax, we are here to help. These choices for flower delivery in New York City are the perfect last-minute problem-solvers. That’s right, these online flower stores offer convenient ordering, super quick delivery and, most importantly, jaw-droppingly beautiful arrangements — basically, if you’re in a pinch, they are an absolute lifesaver.

Even better, we’re living in the 21st century, so online, contact-free ordering makes getting flowers pretty damn seamless. Many businesses will even drop them off the same-day. If you're looking for something to brighten up your place, a bouquet of peonies or an air-purifying snake plant might be just what's in order. So, no matter where, when or why you need flowers asap, here are our favourite options for flower delivery in New York City.