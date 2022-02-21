Channel the luck of the Irish by sporting one of these fun and festive St. Patrick’s Day shirts to the pub

You can’t join an all-day, green-smeared Irish pub crawl without rocking a festive St. Patrick’s Day shirt. Don’t have one? Don't worry, we did the shopping for you. It’s not hard to know what to wear (hint: anything green), but for an upgrade from your plain chartreuse T-shirt, try on one of these St. Patrick’s Day shirts for size. Who knows? The owner of one of New York’s best Irish restaurants may like your outfit so much that he or she buys you a round of Guinness.

Even if you don't score a free pint of the black milk, donning a tshirt for the big day is undeniably great craic, and isn't that what it's all about? There's a load of reasonably priced tops out there, we've rounded up some belters. Sláinte to that!

RECOMMENDED: See the full St. Patrick's Day in NYC guide

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.