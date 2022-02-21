Alright, this one could land you more than a pint, but if you're feeling lucky... perhaps the Kiss Me tee is worth a pop?
$17.99, at amazon.com
Channel the luck of the Irish by sporting one of these fun and festive St. Patrick’s Day shirts to the pub
You can’t join an all-day, green-smeared Irish pub crawl without rocking a festive St. Patrick’s Day shirt. Don’t have one? Don't worry, we did the shopping for you. It’s not hard to know what to wear (hint: anything green), but for an upgrade from your plain chartreuse T-shirt, try on one of these St. Patrick’s Day shirts for size. Who knows? The owner of one of New York’s best Irish restaurants may like your outfit so much that he or she buys you a round of Guinness.
Even if you don't score a free pint of the black milk, donning a tshirt for the big day is undeniably great craic, and isn't that what it's all about? There's a load of reasonably priced tops out there, we've rounded up some belters. Sláinte to that!
This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.
Brighten that bartender's day by showing them some humour (and that you're not going to be one of the shenanegains) with this Keep Calm and Leprechaun (get it?!) tee.
$18.99, at sears.com
Whale Oil Beef Hooked. Not just a random set of words. Still don't get it? Read it quickly (out loud): WhaleOilBeefHooked. There we go, classic.
$26.04, at redbubble.com
Just a little green beer, asking to be consumed...
$23.99, at lookhuman.com
St. Patrick's Day is a rowdy one at times, here's a reminder to keep things holy.
$21.97, customizedgirl.com
Thinking Irish, drinking Irish, seeing... ish. This t-shirt sums it up perfect.
$20, teeshirtpalace.com
Feeling dual patriotic? Maybe get this in Green!
$20, Teepublic.
O'Tipsy on the back, cute chic shamrock (try saying that after a Bushmills!) on the front.
$23.70, Zazzle
You, a pint of the black milk, bernie, what could possibly be better?
$20, Teepublic
I mean, if a Saint askes you to do something...
$9.99, Crazy Dog Tshirts
Our list includes a range of ways to celebrate: See a rockin’ show or join one of the many Irish pub crawls