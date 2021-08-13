Sorting out a last-minute gift for friends, lovers or relatives (or heck, yourself – everyone deserves nice things!) has never been easier. It’s all right there at the touch of a button – and flower delivery is one of the speediest services going. But in Brooklyn, it can be hard to know which flower delivery service to use. There are an enormous number to choose from… but where's best? Well, fear not, we took it upon ourselves to answer that question (thank us later: we like flowers, too!).

We’ve carefully sifted through all the Brooklyn-based florists that we could possibly find and here present to you a selection of our very favourites. Some of these flower shops specialise in certain areas, but all of them will serve you well on your mission to find the perfect petals for a special someone. Anything you might be after is on offer here, whether you want to send a beautiful bouquet, a single stem, or even a leafy plant. Check out the list below and show someone some love.

