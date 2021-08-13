New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Flower bouquet
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best flower delivery services in Brooklyn

Making that special someone's day with a beautiful bouquet couldn’t be easier thanks to these convenient Brooklyn flower delivery shops

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/43122bbc-2679-4281-9e7f-1ae310456060.jpg
Written by
Danielle Goldstein
Contributor
Andrzej Lukowski
Advertising

Sorting out a last-minute gift for friends, lovers or relatives (or heck, yourself – everyone deserves nice things!) has never been easier. It’s all right there at the touch of a button – and flower delivery is one of the speediest services going. But in Brooklyn, it can be hard to know which flower delivery service to use. There are an enormous number to choose from… but where's best? Well, fear not, we took it upon ourselves to answer that question (thank us later: we like flowers, too!). 

We’ve carefully sifted through all the Brooklyn-based florists that we could possibly find and here present to you a selection of our very favourites. Some of these flower shops specialise in certain areas, but all of them will serve you well on your mission to find the perfect petals for a special someone. Anything you might be after is on offer here, whether you want to send a beautiful bouquet, a single stem, or even a leafy plant. Check out the list below and show someone some love. 

RECOMMENDED: The best flower delivery options in NYC

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Julia Testa
Image: Courtesy Julia Testa

1. Julia Testa

  • Shopping
  • Flower shops
  • Soho

Julia Testa’s designer flowers are available across NYC with same-day delivery – they have stores in both Brooklyn and Soho. Be prepared to fork out, because they’re definitely not the most budget-friendly pick here – most arrangements are going to set you back north of $75 – but boy, oh, boy, are they beautiful. Heck, if you're on the crafty side, you could probably save yourself some cash in the long term by taking one of their workshops and learning how to make stunning arrangements all by yourself. After all, what's more special than receiving hand-made flowers?

Read more
Buy tickets
Floom

2. Floom

Able to source flowers from florists all over Brooklyn (and actually the world, but let's just stick to the brief for now) Floom is able to offer a frankly enormous selection of flowers, that shifts with date and location. And we’re not just talking about your common or garden roses and carnations either. How about buying somebody some exotic snapdragons and blue bee thistles? The colour options are seemingly limitless. Plus, if you order before midday you can get same-day delivery. A terrific service.

Read more
Order now
Advertising
Ode à la Rose
Photograph: Courtesy Ode a la Rose

3. Ode à la Rose

  • Shopping
  • Flower shops
  • Chelsea
  • price 2 of 4

Operating out of Chelsea, there’s not need for a trip across town when you buy online from Ode à la Rose. The company’s founders are French – hence the name –  and they add a chic finish to all their hand-tied arrangements. The bouquets even have appropriately classy-sounding French names, like Camille, Brigitte and Madeleine. Another great thing they do: before the flowers are sent out, customers will receive a photo of the order to check it’s exactly what you wanted. It’s a delight, and you can get them delivered same day in most Brooklyn areas.

Read more
Book online
Avenue J

4. Avenue J

A great old institution that’s seen off all manner of changes to the borough, this family-owned Brooklyn florist has been serving the fine people of NYC for over 85 years now. They piece together creations themed by season, occasion or flower. And, if you just can't decide or you'd like to be surprised, opt for ‘Designer's Choice’ and find out what the fresh arrangement of the day is. You’re unlikely to be anything but delighted.

Read more
Order now
Advertising
Stems Brooklyn

5. Stems Brooklyn

  • Shopping
  • Flower shops
  • Prospect Heights

What started life as a combination of flower shop and bar (only in New York, etc), has surrendered to reality and blossomed into a fully-fledged florist that delivers all over Brooklyn (and Manhattan). Keeping with its quirky beginnings, Stems is where you come for unique, garden-style blooms tin unconventional arrangements. They also cater for weddings and offer workshops. Same-day delivery is available in Brooklyn only, although the order needs to have been made before 1pm.

Read more
Buy tickets
Greenpoint Floral

6. Greenpoint Floral

No prizes for guessing where this florist is located. Indeed situated in Greenpoint, this neighbourhood flower shop claims to 'go the extra mile to make your floral gift perfect'. That’s not just empty talk: alongside offering gorgeous bouquets at every price point, they’ll also working one-on-one with you if you’re looking for something different or unique.

Read more
Order now
Advertising
Nelly’s Flower Shop

7. Nelly’s Flower Shop

Are you the type of person who aspires to send gifts like foliage presented on the back of a dinosaur? Of course you are! Why wouldn’t you? That's just the kind of creative arrangement you can find at the always-bewitching Nelly’s Flower Shop, along with flower ‘cakes’ and rainbow bouquets of roses. The family-run business has been trading in South Williamsburg since 1971 and with such memorable creations on offer, we can't see them running out of steam any time soon.

Read more
Order now
The Little Glass Slipper

8. The Little Glass Slipper

The Little Glass Slipper’s raison d’etre is to provide wedding flowers, which they still do stunningly. But don’t fret – if you’re not getting hitched there is more to the company than that. LGS now offers flower arranging classes – the better to perfect your green thumb – and also sell an array of candles, terrariums and other occasional bouquets – currently operating on a next day delivery only basis. The prices are perhaps a little more expensive than other florists, but the results are truly bloomin’ gorgeous.

Read more
Order now
Advertising
BloomNation

9. BloomNation

BloomNation is a national service, but it thinks local, sourcing all of its flowers from reliable florists in each local area. So order in Brooklyn, you get flowers from a Brooklyn florist, and they always aim to get the best available depending on the season and cost. Shop by price, occasion, style, color, flower type… the choice is pretty much endless.

Read more
Order now
Floral Heights

10. Floral Heights

As you may have gathered from the name, Floral Heights is located in Brooklyn Heights. The order of the day at this local florist is elegant designs at affordable prices. As well as traditional bouquets, founder Charlotte D’Costa Taylor is trained in the art of Japanese Ikebana and European styles, so there's plenty to choose from, some a little on the unusual side.

Read more
Order now
Advertising
Henry's

11. Henry's

Established way back in 1922, this long-running Brooklyn family business – which has had just one location change in its century of existence – but can still put together a damn good selection of posies. The rates are pretty reasonable too, with most options under $50. Get everything from dish gardens to bamboo to fruit 'n' flower baskets.

Read more
Order now
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.