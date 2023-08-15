New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
T. Schreiber Studio
Photograph: Gilli GetzT. Schreiber Studio

The 13 best acting classes in NYC in 2023

Kick-start your dreams of the theater at the best acting classes in NYC that don't require a grueling audition or hefty tuition

Written by
Raven Snook
&
Annalise Mantz
Contributor
Alex Floyd-Douglass
Advertising

If you’re the kind of person who has always dreamed of seeing their name in lights, you’re in the right place. It’s time to follow your dreams and enroll in one of the best acting classes in NYC. And look, even if you can’t afford to quit your day job to attend one of New York's acting schools (would be nice though, right?) there are plenty of part-time acting classes with flexible schedules and affordable prices. There are quite a lot of different classes on offer, too.

So, if belting out the best Broadway songs of all time is your thing, or you just want to see whether being called a ‘character’ all your life means you have any actual talent, these workshops for beginners are the perfect place to start. And who knows? Maybe one day you’ll land your breakout role in one of the best Broadway shows on the Great White Way. Or how about a starring gig in the hottest new television show? Or maybe even Hollywood? All you need is a bit of ambition... and maybe an acting class or two. But you know that – that’s why you’re here! Smart. Very smart. 

RECOMMENDED: Find more classes in NYC

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Best NYC acting classes

The Barrow Group
Photograph: Abigail Litwah

1. The Barrow Group

  • Theater
  • Hell's Kitchen

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway credits this theater company and school with teaching her how to act. While most of its offerings cater to pros, its 10-week Beginners Acting I: The Basics class is open to everyone—no experience necessary. Learn fundamental acting techniques that stress spontaneity and natural behavior via exercises, monologues and scene study. The Barrow Group also produces two mainstage shows per season plus monthly readings, so you can see how good the grads are. And who knows? You might be up there with them sometime soon. 

Read more
Book online
The New York Performing Arts Academy
Photograph: Shutterstock

2. The New York Performing Arts Academy

  • Theater
  • Midtown West

You’ve probably heard the name of this acting school already but suffice it to say, the New York Performing Arts Academy has a proven track record when it comes to getting people from school to stage and screen. Its alumni have landed roles on hit TV shows like Orange Is the New Black and Fresh Off the Boat, with many more making careers off the back of the tuition they received here. Unleash your potential in the academy’s four-week foundation course—it covers acting for screen and stage, movement and voice, with some of the best tutors in the business. Though some of the classes here require an audition, the beginner level is open to all.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Primary Stages Einhorn School of Performing Arts
Photograph: Shutterstock

3. Primary Stages Einhorn School of Performing Arts

  • Theater
  • Hell's Kitchen

This Off-Broadway not-for-profit theater company is best known for producing works by new playwrights, but it also has an interdisciplinary academy with acting, directing and, yes, writing classes. Primary Stages Einhorn School of Performing Arts offers a wide range of introductory courses, but the workshop on the Alexander Technique for Auditions ($320 for six sessions) might be the most useful for beginners. This breathing and movement method enables you to tap into your most confident self to really nail that monologue or song. It’s a must-have skill for any would-be thespian.

Read more
Book online
The Linklater Center for Voice and Language
Photograph: Courtesy CourseHorse

4. The Linklater Center for Voice and Language

Renowned vocal coach Kristin Linklater built her career helping actors and amateurs find their natural voices. In fact, her technique is so well-regarded that Linklater and other experts trained in her teaching style run an entire vocal coaching program out of this Midtown Manhattan studio. The two-session Natural Voice Workshop is a natural place to start: You’ll learn to relax your body and harness your vocal vibrations to unleash the full potential of your voice ($180). Actors looking for a little more scene work might be interested in the Voice, Body, Shakespeare class, which uses vocal exercises to help you master iambic pentameter and bring the classics to life ($700 for six sessions).

Book Now
Advertising
Actors Connection New York
Photograph: Shutterstock

5. Actors Connection New York

  • Theater
  • Hell's Kitchen

As its name suggests, Actors Connection helps link performers to agents, producers and casting directors. The focus on networking extends to its classes, too: You’ll find working professionals teaching workshops in their specialty, like voice-over or commercials. Beginners might want to start with the six-session Acting 101 course ($329) to really get a handle on their technique. Plus, once you’ve registered, you’ll be added to the studio’s database and receive alerts whenever a new audition or casting call comes up.

Read more
Book online
The New York Acting School for Film and Television
Photograph: Shutterstock

6. The New York Acting School for Film and Television

  • Things to do
  • Classes and workshops
  • Midtown West

Amateurs who dream of making their debut on the silver screen ought to look into this specialized acting school. Writer, producer and actor Mark Stolzenberg not only founded the school, but also teaches many of its classes. Total beginners might want to start with the Essentials of Film Acting 110 class, which covers basics like finding your eye line, projecting emotions and working on your close-up ($275 for four sessions). The Business of Acting course, which teaches newbies how to market yourself, secure auditions and create a reel, also wouldn’t be a bad idea ($300 for four sessions).

Read more
Book online
Advertising
HB Studio
Photograph: Vladimir Weinstein

7. HB Studio

  • Theater
  • West Village

Opened by late acting greats Herbert Berghof and Uta Hagen in 1945, HB's Greenwich Village building is always abuzz with actors, both experienced and aspiring. Though advanced classes with pros like Oscar-winner Mercedes Ruehl and Tony nominee Jessica Hecht are by audition only, all Level 1 offerings—Acting 1, Scene Study 1 and Acting with the Camera 1—are aimed at neophytes or those returning to performing after an absence. Students can sign up by trimester ($445–$645) but if you're on the fence, you can audit one session for $20.

Read more
Kimball Studio
Photograph: Nick Coleman

8. Kimball Studio

  • Theater
  • Midtown West

Founded by acting teacher/TV writer-producer Kelly Kimball, this studio requires all students in its semester-long program of study ($980 for 12 weekly acting classes and three elective workshops) enroll in one of its signature offerings: an On-Camera Crash Course or a Ballistics class designed to strengthen preexisting technique through improvisation. If you aren't ready to commit to that much instruction, drop into any five Sunday classes with the Sunday Crash-Course Pass ($350). Newbies can audit a session for free, then talk one-on-one with a staff member about whether the studio is the right fit.

Read more
Advertising
Michael Howard Studios
Photograph: Christopher Windsor Johnson

9. Michael Howard Studios

  • Theater
  • Chelsea

Opened back in 1953 by Michael Howard, a performer and director who studied with acting legends Sanford Meisner and Lee Strasberg, this stalwart school offers a number of full-time conservatory programs (Scandal's Kerry Washington is a graduate). But the studio also hosts weekly scene study classes ($265–$345 per month) and specialized workshops in long-form improv, Shakespeare, voiceovers, comedic characters, acting for TV and film and more ($345 and up) led by working pros, including some big-name actors and casting directors. Note: For most offerings, an interview and an audition are required.

Read more
T. Schreiber Studio
Photograph: Gilli Getz

10. T. Schreiber Studio

  • Theater
  • Off-Off Broadway
  • Chelsea
  • price 1 of 4

Interviews and auditions are required at this venerable studio, which was opened in 1969 by Terry Schreiber and counts Edward Norton among its conservatory graduates. Newbies can choose from beginner classes like Meisner Technique I ($695 for 12 sessions), On-Camera I ($425 for six sessions) and Beginning Technique ($550 for eight sessions). The studio also mounts full-fledged productions, too, in case you want to see its students and alumni in action.

Read more
Advertising
Ted Bardy Studio

11. Ted Bardy Studio

  • Theater
  • Hell's Kitchen

In addition to advanced training for pros, the Ted Bardy Studio offers a three-phase Beginner Meisner Acting Class ($340 per month for six months, $400 for month-to-month tuition) that immerses newcomers in the title technique, which focuses on listening, vulnerability and truthful reactions. Expect lots of exercises (classes start with the famous "Repetition Exercise") as students work their way up to the end of phase 1 with the introduction of "emotional preparation." Definitely not for dabblers!

Read more
Henry Street Settlement – Abrons Arts Center
Photograph: John Kurzynowski

12. Henry Street Settlement – Abrons Arts Center

  • Theater
  • Lower East Side

This nonprofit cultural complex is well-known for presenting work by cutting-edge theater artists like puppet master Basil Twist, writer/director Richard Maxwell and solo star Nilaja Sun. But it also offers a wide variety of community arts classes to all ages, including acting. Its five-session Improv Comedy 101 class ($160) is perfect for amateurs who want to find out what it's like to get on stage. Students learn core skills like developing unique characters, working as a group and practicing a "yes, and" mentality.

Read more
Advertising
Laughing Buddha Comedy School
Photograph: Shutterstock

13. Laughing Buddha Comedy School

You may have no problem cracking up your cube mates, but can you make a room full of strangers laugh? Find out in the six-week training camp run by the pros at Laughing Buddha Comedy. It includes six classes and six open-mic slots that’ll help you develop a strong five-minute set to showcase at a local comedy club toward the end of the course.

Read more

Looking for more classes?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.