This is the most unpredictable Tony season in many years. Here’s who we think will win.

The 2023–24 Broadway season, which included a staggering 15 new musicals, has been unpredictable from the start. So it should come as no surprise that this year's Tony Awards are unusually hard to predict with confidence—especially in the musical categories. But having studied the 2024 Tony nominations, kept track of the buzz and talked to industry sources, we're finally ready to make our calls. Here’s who we think will win when Ariana DeBose returns to host Broadway’s biggest night on June 16, 2024.

BEST MUSICAL

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants

The race: The Tonys' biggest prize is also its biggest question mark, which will make for an exciting horse race on Sunday. The hit Alicia Keys musical Hell's Kitchen got the most nominations overall, and conventional wisdom has pegged it as the frontrunner from the start. But its support is very soft, in part because it's a jukebox musical, a genre that Broadway has mixed feelings about. So at least two other shows have chances of snagging the award: the street-gang serenade The Outsiders, which is also a hit and got nearly as many nominations as Hell's Kitchen; and the feminist historical musical Suffs, which would be in line with Tony voters' recent penchant for brainier and more original projects. Suffs would benefit the most from a win—a factor that many voters value—but we've heard an awful lot of rumblings in The Outsiders's direction lately. In the end, we think Hell's Kitchen will still eke out a victory, but we'll be biting our nails until the final moments of the telecast.

BEST PLAY

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding by Jocelyn Bioh

Mary Jane by Amy Herzog

Mother Play: A Play in Five Evictions by Paula Vogel

Prayer for the French Republic by Joshua Harmon

Stereophonic by David Adjmi

The race: Strike up the band: David Adjmi's popular Stereophonic, a high-fidelity depiction of a rock group's struggle to make a record, earned a record-breaking 13 Tony nominations this year—thanks in part to its eligibility for two categories usually associated with musicals. Even in this year's strong field, it's a lock.

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Merrily We Roll Along

The Who’s Tommy

The race: Merrily We Roll Along will merrily steamroll the competition here. Once the problem child of the Stephen Sondheim canon, Merrily has returned to Broadway as an unlikely triumph. To quote the score, "It's a hit!"—both at the box office and in the hearts and minds of theater critics and audiences alike.

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY



Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

The race: Each of these three fine productions would have a good shot of taking the prize in a different year. When they are pitted against one another, however, we think Appropriate has the upper hand; Purlie closed in February, and a win for Appropriate would be an opportunity to reward a major living American playwright, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL



Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook

Kristoffer Díaz, Hell’s Kitchen

Rick Elice, Water for Elephants

Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

Shaina Taub, Suffs

The race: We think this category will give voters a way to recognize Shaina Taub for the feminist history musical Suffs, the most ambitiously original offering of the year—for which she also wrote the music, and in which she also stars. By contrast, three of the other nominated books are adapted from novels-turned-films, and a fourth is constructed along familiar lines to incorporate pre-existing pop songs.

BEST SCORE

Will Butler, Stereophonic

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love

Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses

Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

Shaina Taub, Suffs

The race: The inclusion of Stereophonic makes this the biggest wild card of the year. Will Butler's rock songs for that show are terrific, and Stereophonic's cast album is probably the one that people are most likely to actually listen to for pleasure—but some voters may feel it would be insulting to give the prize to a play in a year with so many original musicals. And the other nominees each have something to recommend them: Suffs is the most traditional musical-theater score, Days of Wine and Roses is the most sophisticated, Here Lies Love is the weirdest, and The Outsiders strikes some as the best mix of all those things—the Goldilocks option. (This might be also be a good chance to give something to The Outsiders.) Did Stereophonic amass enough votes against these contenders? It's impossible to know, but we have a sneaking suspicion that Butler did it.

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Eden Espinosa, Lempicka

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen

Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club



The race: The Best Actress race comes down to a photo finish between newcomer Maleah Joi Moon and veterans Kelli O'Hara and Maryann Plunkett. O'Hara gave what may be the performance of her career—which is saying a lot—as an alcoholic wife and mother in Days of Wine and Roses, and Plunkett is a revered industry figure who received a Special Citation from the New York Drama Critics' Circle this year for lifetime achievement. But both of them already have Tonys, and voters tend to find it hard to resist a star-is-born turn like Moon's. We think the newbie will take it by a nose, but we wouldn't put money on it.

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL



Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Klub

The race: This is Brian d'Arcy James's fifth Tony nomination, and he hasn't won yet. He'll have to wait a bit longer, though: The special sauce in the Merrily revival is Groffsauce, and the widely beloved actor is nearly certain to take the win for his radiantly sincere central performance.

BEST ACTRESS IN A PLAY



Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Amy Ryan, Doubt

The race: What a difficult choice for voters this year, and what a wonderful problem to have. It's a three-way race among mothers: Past winner Jessica Lange may well win for her arresting work in Mother Play, and Rachel McAdams could score an upset with her heartbreakingly sunny Broadway debut as the mom of a severely disabled child. But the odds favor Sarah Paulson for her relentless performance as the tough center of Appropriate.

BEST ACTOR IN A PLAY



William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom Jr., Purlie Victorious

Liev Schreiber, Doubt

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

The race: In a somewhat less exciting three-way race than the one for Best Actress, we think the top vote-getters will be Strong, Odom and Stuhlbarg—and that Strong, who has never won before and who anchored a hit production that is still running, has the somewhat strongest path.

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL



Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen

Amber Iman, Lempicka

Nikki M. James, Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python's Spamalot

Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

The race: This Tony category is often a heartbreaker, since there are usually so many worthy contenders for a single honor. That's especially true this year, when ties in the nominating process have yielded a whopping seven nominees (and at least three or four others could easily have made the cut). Neuwirth is a community favorite, but we think this race ultimately comes down to Mendez and Lewis, both of whom are terrific in their shows. The former won a few years ago for Carousel, and the latter has been paying her dues for decades. But in a race this close, the deciding factor may be practical: The pregnant Mendez has missed a lot of performances this spring—including, presumably, some at which Tony voters were present. That just might put Lewis over the top.

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL



Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical

Joshua Boone, The Outsiders

Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell's Kitchen

Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

The race: Radcliffe's tour-de-force performance of the breakdown song "Franklin Shepherd, Inc." explodes like a hand grenade in Merrily We Roll Along, propelling the rest of the production forward. It doesn't hurt that he's a major star—and a major box-office draw—who has also proved endearingly humble and hardworking in all five of his Broadway shows.

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable

Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

Kara Young, Purlie Victorious

The race: The showdown between Stereophonic's Pidgeon and Purlie's Young may be the single tightest race of the night, and it's one that no one can confidently predict. Pidgeon benefits from several things: There is a lot of enthusiasm for Stereophonic generally and for its ensemble cast specifically; the production is still running, and just extended its run; she arguably has the play's most memorable role; and she sings a lot, which voters love. (Just ask Audra McDonald, who has won two Tonys for singing in plays.) But Young's masterful turn in Purlie is hard to forget, and this is her third nomination in this category in three years. Our gut feeling is that voters will skew Young and look to the Best Featured Actor category to honor Stereophonic.

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY



Will Brill, Stereophonic

Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

Jim Parsons, Mother Play

Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic

Corey Stoll, Appropriate

The race: The three actors from Stereophonic that are nominated in this category may cancel each other out and open a door for the well-respected Stoll to sneak in. But we think this will be the place where voters honor one member of Stereophonic's excellent ensemble as a way of recognizing the whole cast by synecdoche. Brill is the best-known actor in the bunch, and has sensational moments toward the start of the play; but his character fades in importance as the play goes on, whereas's Gelb's becomes more and more central. We predict that will tip the scales toward Gelb, but anything could happen.

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL



Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen

Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

The race: It's a crime that Michael Greif has never won a Tony—even for Rent or Dear Evan Hansen—and the fact that he directed three original musicals this spring is a major accomplishment. But his Susan Lucci streak seems likely to continue even if Hell's Kitchen wins Best Musical; Maria Friedman's success in turning Merrily We Roll Along around is likely to earn her this award.

BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY



Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

The race: A Best Play victory usually means one for Best Director as well, and this year will be no exception: Aukin is all but guaranteed to win.

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY



Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love

Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders

Justin Peck, Illinoise

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants

The race: Illinoise is a dance show, which gives Justin Peck a huge advantage. If anyone can pull off a dark-horse surprise, it will be Camille A. Brown for her vital work in Hell's Kitchen or Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman for The Outsiders memorable rumble.

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS



Timo Andres, Illinoise

Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic

Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen

Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along

The race: Longtime Sondheim orchestrator Jonathan Tunick is a legend in his field—he's an EGOT winner, for cripes' sake!—who won the very first Tony for Best Orchestrations in 1997 and has been nominated 11 times since. But there was no award for orchestrations when he first created them for Merrily We Roll Along back in 1981. Tony voters have a chance to honor him now for his superb work on the show, and we predict they will do just that—though Timo Andres has a fighting chance for his treatment of Sufjan Stevens's score for Illinoise.

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL



AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell's Kitchen

Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants

David Korins, Here Lies Love

Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

The race: This category of seven is crowded with good work, but it will be a grave injustice if behind-the-scenes wizard David Korins doesn't win his first (!) Tony for his stunning transformation of the Broadway Theatre into an immersive nightclub space in Here Lies Love. If Tony voters' memory fails them, however, Tom Scutt's less radical but still pretty impressive transformation of the August Wilson Theatre into Cabaret's Kit Kat Club might steal the prize.

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY



dots, Appropriate

dots, An Enemy of the People

Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious

David Zinn, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

David Zinn, Stereophonic

The race: David Zinn and the collective known as dots are each are nominated twice in this category, but the big fight will be between their designs for Stereophonic and Appropriate, respectively. We think dots will take it for a final coup de théâtre that brings down the house.

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Dede Ayite, Hell's Kitchen

Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby

David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Paul Tazewell, Suffs

The race: As is often the British way, scenographer Scutt designed not only the sets for Cabaret but its costumes as well. We think this is where the Tonys will honor his work.

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY



Dede Ayite, Appropriate

Dede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic

Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious

David Zinn, An Enemy of the People

The race: Stereophonic's parade of 1970s finery, designed by Enver Chakartash, could well win the day. But this has been a huge year for Dede Ayite, as her three nominations attest—and of the three, Ayite is most likely to win for her vivid costumes in Jaja's African Hair Braiding, which perfectly complemented the hair design for which Nikiya Mathis is receiving a Special Tony Award this year.

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL



Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise

Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Natasha Katz, Hell's Kitchen

Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders

The race: All five of this year's nominees did exquisite work, so the winner is anyone's guess. We're tempted to call it for Byrd, who is also nominated for her beautiful work in Enemy of the People, but this seems like a category in which voters can spread some wealth to The Outsiders.

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY



Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People

Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic

Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic

Jane Cox, Appropriate

Natasha Katz, Grey House



The race: In another highly competitive category, our guess is Cox for illuminating the dark secrets of the family manse in Appropriate. But if voters have Stereophonic fever, this may be one more place to show it.

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL



M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love

Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along

Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gareth Owen, Hell's Kitchen

Cody Spencer, The Outsiders

The race: The marvelous voices in Hell's Kitchen are beautifully served by Garther Owen's sound design, which we believe will give him the edge.

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY



Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane

Tom Gibbons, Grey House

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate

Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

The race: It will be a shock heard round the world if Ryan Rumery does not win for Stereophonic, in which the sound design is practically an eighth character.

HONORARY AWARDS (NONCOMPETITIVE)

Special Tony Award



Alex Edelman

Abe Jacob

Nikiya Mathis

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement



Jack O'Brien

George C. Wolfe

Regional Theatre Tony Award



The Wilma Theatre

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre



Wendall K. Harrington

Colleen Jennings-Roggernsack

Judith O. Rubin

The Dramatists Guild Foundation

The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts