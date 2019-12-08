Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Time Out says
The Atlantic teams up with LAByrinth Theater Company for the world premiere of an ensemble piece, by conflict master Stephen Adly Guirgis (Our Lady of 121st Street), that is set at a women's halfway house in New York City. John Ortiz directs a large cast that includes Sean Carvajal, Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas and Greg Keller.
Details
|Event website:
|https://atlantictheater.org
|Venue name:
|Atlantic Theater Company
|Address:
|
336 W 20th St
New York
10011
|Cross street:
|between Eighth and Ninth Aves
|Transport:
|Subway: C, E to 23rd St; 1 to 18th St
|Price:
|$71.50–$91.50
