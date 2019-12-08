Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

Theater, Drama Atlantic Theater Company , Chelsea Wednesday December 11 2019 - Sunday December 29 2019
Halfway Bitches Go to Heaven
Photograph: Courtesy Monique Carboni
The Atlantic teams up with LAByrinth Theater Company for the world premiere of an ensemble piece, by conflict master Stephen Adly Guirgis (Our Lady of 121st Street), that is set at a women's halfway house in New York City. John Ortiz directs a large cast that includes Sean Carvajal, Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas and Greg Keller.

Details
Event website: https://atlantictheater.org
Venue name: Atlantic Theater Company
Address: 336 W 20th St
New York
10011
Cross street: between Eighth and Ninth Aves
Transport: Subway: C, E to 23rd St; 1 to 18th St
Price: $71.50–$91.50

Dates And Times

