10 amazing women-owned businesses in NYC
Looking to support some great women-owned businesses? These are 10 great ones we love in the city right now.
From homespun earthenware to high-fashion streetwear to perfectly shaped brows, it’s clear that talent runs aplenty in this town. New York City is home to a plethora of women-owned businesses worthy of your wallet. Here are 10 places where you should spend your dough.
Women-owned businesses in NYC
Dawang
When Daisy Wang graduated from Parsons School of Design, she couldn’t find comfortable, non-gimmicky Asian streetwear she wanted to wear. So she made them herself. Dubbed “modern chinoiserie,” Dawang pairs American and Chinese aesthetics for clothes you truly want to be photographed in — like a super ruched midi skirt and open fly sweatpants. Catch Dawang duds on Instagram’s coolest influencers and at indie fashion market Flying Solo.
Cuisine By Claudette
For years, Claudette Flatow taught cooking classes out of her small kitchen in the Rockaways. Her business eventually grew to Cuisine By Claudette, a health-conscious brand featuring fresh smoothies and homemade baked goods. Reopening after Hurricane Sandy’s flooding was the hardest part, but now, Claudette and her sons are thriving with two brick-and-mortars and three in-gym smoothie bars. When you go, peep their vegan menu and try the fried oyster mushroom sandwich!
Sherbet With Sprinkles
If you’re going for cute, and we mean, putting-cupcake-confetti-in-your-hair cute, then you might just vibe with Sherbet with Sprinkles. Denise DeNicola started crafting barrettes, necklaces, rings and pom-poms as “a way for me to send a little part of myself” to school with her two daughters. Now, the Staten Island-based Etsy shop is rife with holiday-themed duds from pastel Easter bunny hair clips to tiny felted leprechaun hats for St. Patrick’s Day!
The Lovely You
Shaping brows was always just a hobby for Yulisa Guzman, but after getting licensed and training with celebrity brow artist Kelley Baker, it took a higher form. Not only does she make “brow goals” a reality in the Bronx, but she creates a nourishing Browmergency oil to accompany her artistry, alluring clients from all across the city to experience how “lovely” their brows can truly be.
Flatbush Granola
We all know: breakfast is the most important meal of the day. No one knows that better than Tracy Soloman, a granola guru who creates gourmet, gluten-free blends full of nuts, fruits and spices, available on her website. These aren’t just your plain ol’ oats. For those who crave comforting autumnal vibes, she’s got Fall Back, a mapley mix reminiscent of your favorite season. Or if you want a kick, try Say Olé, a nutty concoction with Mexican spices.
Camille At The Wheel
With each earth-toned vessel carved and textured by hand, when you’re buying pottery from Camille Beckles, you know you’re getting something one of a kind. Her “perfectly imperfect” pieces landed her a West Elm collaboration in February. But if you have your eyes set on that glazed tumbler set or stack of speckled plates, don’t wait—Camille’s drops sell out quickly. Watch her website near the end of March for her freshest work.
Sundays
Sundays’ owner Amy Ling wants nail care to be self care. Booking an appointment in one of her spaces gets you away from the hustle and into a tranquil state of mind. You even have the option to listen to a guided meditation during your service. Not only is the Sundays experience gentle on your mind; it’s gentle on your nails, too. Their cruelty-free line of products — including their signature polish and soy polish remover — are all non-toxic.
Stitchd By India Yasmein
Knitters, unite! No, really. On India Yasmein’s Instagram, you can connect with other needle-wielders during her “Sip & Knit” live streams. Yasmein sells her fashionable creations, with very New York-centric names, on her website and at Astoria’s The Brass Owl. Her Bac N Brooklyn and Please Tri Beca beanies are great for riding out the rest of winter… or perhaps you’ll want to cop a coverup for summer. And if you wanna DIY one of her designs, she offers patterns, too.
Fresh Made NYC
Enroll your little one in Cara Buffalino-Silman’s virtual cooking classes, and you’ll have a mini chef on your hands. By teaching children the connection between cooking and food, the founder of Fresh Made NYC says she encourages creativity, curiosity and individuality. (Added bonus: your kid will be able to bake bomb breadsticks.) Offering kids’ classes and camps, special events like birthday parties and even adult classes, there’s something tasty for everyone.
Gone To The Dogs
At Gone To The Dogs, Jennifer Wong and Santos Agustin are looking to make change — not just for your dogs, but for the planet. Sourcing their products from recycled, reclaimed or renewable materials, the owners also put NYC to work, working with Custom Collaborative marginalized craftswomen the opportunity for a fair wage. Put your pooch in a turtleneck, or treat him with a shumai dumpling toy — a portion of all proceeds go toward animal shelters.