10 amazing women-owned businesses in NYC

Sundays’ owner Amy Ling wants nail care to be self care. Booking an appointment in one of her spaces gets you away from the hustle and into a tranquil state of mind. You even have the option to listen to a guided meditation during your service. Not only is the Sundays experience gentle on your mind; it’s gentle on your nails, too. Their cruelty-free line of products — including their signature polish and soy polish remover — are all non-toxic.