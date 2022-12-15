The stars of 'Emily in Paris' dish on their favorite NYC spots

Plus, check out the Emily in Little Paris pop-up through Saturday.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out | Lucien Laviscount (Alfie) in front of an Emily in Paris flower cart.

The stars of Emily in Paris were in NYC this morning to kick off the “Emily in Little Paris” pop-up event, and they took a few minutes to tell Time Out about their favorite spots around the city.

But first, if you haven't heard about Emily in Little Paris yet, this très chic pop-up in Manhattan is full of fun freebies, like pastries, champagne, crepes and some very Instagrammable moments. It runs through Saturday, December 17. We've got more details below. Plus, don't forget that Emily in Paris returns to Netflix on December 21.

Here's what some of the stars of the Netflix show have to say about their NYC experience.

Lucien Laviscount (Alfie)

"I was living here for about a year. I did this amazing cinema tour; there are some amazing cinemas in New York."

Time Out tip: Check out On Location Tours and Silverscreen Tours.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out

Samuel Arnold (Julien)

"I’ve been to New York only once before this, and there are two things that stayed with me. I went to see a show on Broadway. It was Ashley Park’s play. [In addition to her role as Emily’s BFF Mindy on Emily in Paris, Ashley Park also acted in "Grand Horizons" and "Mean Girls" on Broadway.]

"And I went to The Box. I was a bit shocked. It was very inspiring. Everyone should go to The Box once in his life."

Time Out tip: If you've never been, here's the 4-1-1 on The Box: It's a fancy, faux-retro theater home to a long-running, X-rated burlesque revue.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out

Bruno Gouery (Luc)

After wrapping up his role on White Lotus, Bruno Gouery has traded Sicily for NYC.

“This is my first time in New York, can you imagine? Two days ago I arrived in New York, so I recommend three things: Go to the top of the Empire State Building, go to the … restaurants and meet Drew Barrymore.”

Time Out tip: So just being honest, we don't know how to help you facilitate a Drew Barrymore meet-up, but we do have some great restaurant recommendations.

William Abadie (Antoine)

Sex and the City fans may remember a scene in Prada where William Abadie plays “the impossible dreamboat.” (If you don’t, consult the clip above.) So, what’s it like being on an iconic show about New York and an iconic show about Paris?

“I have such a fondness and love for both people. In that I mean, Americans and French, Parisian and New Yorkers. New York is the place that I came to 20-something years ago with big dreams and all that. My first professional gig was given to me by Darren [Star, the creator of both shows], which was this little part in Sex in the City, this little guest role, which stuck with me throughout the decades, which was a dream come true. Landing your first job in New York in such a competitive field is a dream come true. And to do that in the States, and in New York was amazing at the time. Sex and The City is still the iconic show that it is.”

Time Out tip: Here's a list of 10 famous NYC spots from the original Sex and the City to check out.

Photograph: Courtesy of Netflix

Here's what's on the agenda at Emily in Little Paris

Festivities will take place inside and outside of local businesses in Manhattan's Little Paris neighborhood on Centre Street Between Broome and Grand. Think of it like a Parisian holiday market without leaving Manhattan.

Welcome to Little Paris Photo Moment: Snap a photo, then tag #EmilyinNewYork and share on your social channel of choice.

Snap a photo, then tag #EmilyinNewYork and share on your social channel of choice. Emily & Mindy Photo Moment: Grab your bestie and show off your best Emily and Mindy-inspired pose.

Grab your bestie and show off your best Emily and Mindy-inspired pose. Fresh Mini Bouquet Cart: Smell the roses and grab a free, fresh mini bouquet. Extra points for an Emily-inspired selfie (available noon-3pm while supplies last).

Smell the roses and grab a free, fresh mini bouquet. Extra points for an Emily-inspired selfie (available noon-3pm while supplies last). Crepe Cart: Just like Emily, indulge in a sweet complimentary crepe of your choice (available 1-5pm while supplies last).

Just like Emily, indulge in a sweet complimentary crepe of your choice (available 1-5pm while supplies last). Champere Happy Hour hosted by Shop the Scenes: Grab a ticket at the pop-up to sip on a glass of complimentary Champere, courtesy of Shop the Scenes, in Maman’s Secret Garden (available 5-6pm while supplies last).

Grab a ticket at the pop-up to sip on a glass of complimentary Champere, courtesy of Shop the Scenes, in Maman’s Secret Garden (available 5-6pm while supplies last). Maman Holiday Market: Drop by French cafe Maman to pick up a signature Emily in Paris coco and pastry (available noon-3pm while supplies last).

Drop by French cafe Maman to pick up a signature Emily in Paris coco and pastry (available noon-3pm while supplies last). Catbird Holiday Market: Score a market tote bag and a gift card from this jewelry store (available 1-4pm while supplies last; the first five sets of BFFs to arrive between 12-1pm will get complimentary Zapped bracelets).

Score a market tote bag and a gift card from this jewelry store (available 1-4pm while supplies last; the first five sets of BFFs to arrive between 12-1pm will get complimentary Zapped bracelets). Coucou Holiday Market: Test your French with Coucou language flash cards and get your guide to NYC's Little Paris to start exploring (1-5pm).

Test your French with Coucou language flash cards and get your guide to NYC's Little Paris to start exploring (1-5pm). Paper Source Wrapping Station: Stop by Paper Source to get your holiday gifts wrapped in style or grab a mini wrapping kit to go (available 3-6pm while supplies last).

Activities are open each day (Thursday, December 15 through Saturday, December 17) from noon to 6pm unless otherwise specified.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out | Lily Collins and Camille Razat.

Tips from Lily Collins (Emily) on enjoying holiday markets

"Dress cute but dress warm," she wisely recommends. "The last thing you want to do when you’re shopping is worry about how you look."