The best exhibits, art shows, and festivals coming to NYC this spring

Opens March 20

The always important and often controversial Whitney Biennial is back in 2024. This prestigious assessment of contemporary art in America will celebrate its 81st installment when it opens in March 20, 2024.

Since it first began in 1932, the Biennial has showcased more than 3,600 innovative artists. We don't know exactly what to expect yet for 2024, but as always with this show, expect the unexpected.

See it at The Whitney, which sits at the foot of the High Line along Gansevoort Street in the Meatpacking District.

Also new in 2024: The Whitney is offering free admission and special programming for visitors every Friday evening from 5–10pm and on the second Sunday of every month.