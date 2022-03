Women's History Month celebrates amazing women who changed history and strong female leaders, but it also is the perfect time to sing the praises of women who are creative, tough and brilliant. That's why we are highlighting 16 women-owned businesses in NYC this month. It takes a lot to run a business and when you're a woman, it arguably takes more. From homespun earthenware and high-fashion streetwear to perfectly shaped brows and craft beer, it’s clear that talent runs aplenty in this town. New York City is home to a plethora of women-owned businesses worthy of your wallet. Below are just some of our favorites.