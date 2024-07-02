The contemporary wing of the Museum of Modern Art housed in Long Island City is the premier location for seeing groundbreaking work. Whether you’re hoping for a mind-bending piece of performance art, photography that incorporates the latest technologies or installations that make you rethink what constitutes art, this collection has it all.

And best of all, on Fridays during the summer, the space hosts outdoor dance parties called Warm Up that make the museum one of the most happening places to be.