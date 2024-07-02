Subscribe
Hunter's Point South Park
Time Out/Ali Garber

The 20 best things to do in Queens

Check out these wonderful things to do in Queens, from historical museums to sprawling parks to trendy restaurants.

Time Out/Ali Garber

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Things to Do Editor
Contributor: Tolly Wright
Don’t let all the buzz around Brooklyn fool you—these things to do in Queens are worth your undivided attention. The borough has some of the best NYC parks, art museums, bars and so much more. Whether you’re looking to spend your day frolicking in a massive green space, visiting the best Queens restaurants or having you mind blown by a totally unique museum exhibit, Queens county is the place to be. Here are the best things to do there.

RECOMMENDED: Full Queens, NY, borough guide

Best things to do in Queens

1. MoMA PS1

  • Museums
  • Art and design
  • Long Island City
MoMA PS1
MoMA PS1
Photograph: Elk Studios

The contemporary wing of the Museum of Modern Art housed in Long Island City is the premier location for seeing groundbreaking work. Whether you’re hoping for a mind-bending piece of performance art, photography that incorporates the latest technologies or installations that make you rethink what constitutes art, this collection has it all.

And best of all, on Fridays during the summer, the space hosts outdoor dance parties called Warm Up that make the museum one of the most happening places to be. 

Book online

2. Queens Museum

  • Museums
  • Art and design
  • Queens
Queens Museum
Queens Museum

Since 1971, this sleek, ultramodern museum has elevated its home borough by celebrating its residents. Temporary art and history exhibits are known for their rich, diverse cultural examinations.

One exhibit on permanent display is a must-see: the 1964 World’s Fair showstopper “Panorama of New York,” a 9,335-square-foot scale model of the five boroughs.

Buy ticket
3. Museum of the Moving Image

  • Museums
  • Movies and TV
  • Astoria
Museum of the Moving Image
Museum of the Moving Image
Courtesy: Caroline Voagen Nels

For anyone who’s ever had an interest in filmmaking, television and all forms of video, this is your opportunity to really see how it all gets made. There are exhibits featuring artifacts from the early filmmaking process right next to exhibits exploring viral internet videos and computer-made films, making for an experience that’s as educational as it is mesmerizing.

Hands-on components, like the playable classic arcade games and the museum’s in-house theater showing classic, experimental and modern family-friendly hits, make this the kind of place just begging to be revisited.

Book online

4. Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
Flushing Meadows-Corona Park
Flushing Meadows-Corona Park
Photograph: Virginia Rollison

The city’s second-biggest park gives the more famous green stomping grounds (ahem, Central Park) a run for its money when it comes to housing iconic and important cultural institutions.

As the home of the Queens Museum, Queens Botanical Garden, New York Hall of Science, Citi Field and a certain little sporting event called the U.S. Open, the park offers endless entertainment. There’s also plenty of fun to be had with boating, bike riding and trails for exploring, including the remaining World’s Fair classic, the Unisphere.

5. Rockaway Beach

  • Things to do
Rockaway Beach
Rockaway Beach
Photograph: David Rosenzweig

The Ramones-approved sprawl may have gained some hipster cache over the past few years, but the draws to Rockaway remain pretty constant: You can’t beat the few-blocks-off proximity to the subway—it’s about an hour trek from downtown to the sand—and the expansive, nearly six-mile-long beach means there's plenty of room for your blanket.

The waves here are also rideable! Hang ten and sign up for surf lessons at the New York Surf School (Beach 69th St; 718-916-5359). The star of the show, though, is the Rockaway Beach Surf Club, a mural-lined bohemian joint that is open for the season as of early May.

6. TWA Hotel

  • Real estate
  • Real estate
TWA Hotel
TWA Hotel
Photograph: Ali Garber

Travel back in time to the 1960s at the vintage TWA Hotel. This time capsule was formerly the TWA terminal at JFK Airport, and it famously re-opened as a renovated hotel, food-and-drink and convention destination.

The 1960s-like decor inside and overall character of the space has consistently landed it on local must-see lists, and for good reason: it's really awesome to have a drink in the magnificent main hall and the Paris Café restaurant.

7. New York Hall of Science

  • Museums
  • Science and technology
  • Queens
  • price 1 of 4
New York Hall of Science
New York Hall of Science
Photograph: By Andrew Kelly / New York Hall of Science

The New York Hall of Science dates back to the 1964 Worlds Fair. The 100,000-square-foot all-ages science museum truly has something for every type of science nerd.

Browse more than 450 exhibits to learn about technology, sports, marine biology and climate change, and don’t miss the delightful Big Bubble Experiment. A 3-D theater showing an ever-changing roster of documentaries on science-related topics (think: extreme weather, engineering, robotics) offers a well-deserved break during a day of exploring this enormous museum.

8. Queens Night Market

  • Things to do
Queens Night Market
Queens Night Market
Photographs: Time Out/Ali Garber

It’s hard to get good food on the cheap, but for seven years, Queens Night Market has prided itself on offering the city’s best eats for just $5-6.

The foodie festival runs on Saturday nights through the summer at the New York Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. In addition to food, shop for vintage apparel, handmade jewelry, ceramic products, locally produced art pieces, crochet toys, stationery, and much more.

In its existence, the market has attracted over 2 million visitors, helped launch 350 new businesses in New York and represented more than 90 countries through its vendors and their food. 

9. Fifth Hammer Brewing Co.

  • Breweries
  • Long Island City
Fifth Hammer Brewing Co.
Fifth Hammer Brewing Co.
Courtesy Fifth Hammer Brewing Company/Mary Izett

If you want to drink good beer (and pet some very good dogs), swing by this brewery with a mind-boggling range of beers to flow from the taps. To name a few, there are kettle sours laced with passion fruit, mango and cherry; a roasted dry stout; toasty farmhouse golden ales; and pale ales aged in rye barrels handed down from NY Distilling Co.

Fifth Hammer’s occasionally quirky side is evident in the decor, too: At the heart of the lounge is a 25-foot bluestone bar that was once the sidewalk at a Mount Vernon school, and—as a nod to its namesake—there’s a collection of more than 300 vintage hammers that have been turned into tap handles and also outfit window sills. 

10. Queens Botanical Garden

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Flushing
Queens Botanical Garden
Queens Botanical Garden

The serene space consists of 25 gardens where yoga is allowed but biking and blading are strictly forbidden. Depending on when you visit, you'll spot plants like brightly colored Mexican sunflowers and bushes of purple Russian sage.

Let your kids use their olfactory sense on the Fragrance Walk; the essential oils of the shrubs and flowers there are particularly strong. And be sure to stop at the Bee Garden, whose plants attract those hardworking, colonizing insects.

11. Socrates Sculpture Park

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Astoria
Socrates Sculpture Park
Socrates Sculpture Park

It’s hard to believe this waterside outdoor museum and public park was a landfill as recently as 1986. Today, the four-and-a-half-acre space hosts a rotating collection of large-scale sculptures, many created specifically with the park in mind. Stop by the Greenmarket on Saturdays (June through November) for fresh fruits, veggies and baked goods, and check out the free yoga and tai chi classes at this peaceful spot overlooking Manhattan’s skyline.

12. Usha Foods

  • Indian
  • Queens
Usha Foods
Usha Foods
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Alisha S.

A vegetarian Indian food haven in Floral Park, Usha Foods specializes in fast casual bites, savory snacks and colorful desserts. It's just down the road from Patel Brothers, one of the best supermarkets in New York for Indian pantry staples.

Usha is one of the best vegetarian destinations for generous portions, combo platters that allow you to try a little bit of everything and a menu that strongly demonstrates you don't need meat to have one of the city's most satisfying meals. 

13. Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge

  • Attractions
  • Zoo and aquariums
  • Queens
Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge
Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge

This refuge covers more than 9,000 acres, and is the home to some 300 species of birds, making it one of the best bird-watching areas in the city. There are many trails, and the park offers kayaking and walking tours.

14. Gantry Plaza State Park

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Long Island City
Gantry Plaza State Park
Gantry Plaza State Park

Besides the spectacular views of Manhattan and the East River, this 12-acre Long Island City spot boasts an interesting piece of history. The manicured waterfront stretch is built around restored gantries, which were formerly used for loading and unloading barges. Families can also check out basketball courts and fishing pier.

Be sure to snap a photo with the very cool vintage Pepsi-Cola sign.

15. Louis Armstrong House

  • Museums
  • Music
  • Queens
Louis Armstrong House
Louis Armstrong House
Photograph: Lisa Kahane

Pilgrims to the two-story house where the great Satchmo lived with his wife Lucille from 1943 until his death in 1971 will find a shrine to the revolutionary trumpet player—as well as his Lucille's passion for interior design. The tour is enhanced by audiotapes of Amstrong that give much insight into the tranquil domesticity he sought in the then-suburban Corona, Queens neighborhood: a far cry from the glamorous life he could have led.

Also check out the Louis Armstrong Center, a 14,000-square-foot venue just across the street from the home. It's the permanent home for the 60,000-piece Louis Armstrong Archive (the world’s largest for a jazz musician containing photos, recordings, manuscripts, letters & mementos) and a 75-seat venue for performances, lectures, films, and educational experiences.

16. Bonsai Bar

  • Things to do
Bonsai Bar
Bonsai Bar
Photograph: Courtesy of Bonsai Bar

The name really says it all: Make bonsai in a bar! These teeny tiny trees are the definition of "happy little trees." 

The pros from Bonsai Bar will teach you the fundamental skills and techniques behind the art of bonsai while you sip your drink and have some fun with your friends. The teachers will also help you as you pot, prune and design your very own bonsai tree. 

Bonsai Bar events often pop up in Queens, including at SingleCut Beersmiths Queens Taproom, The Greats of Craft - Long Island City, and Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden.

Buy ticket
17. The Noguchi Museum

  • Museums
  • Art and design
  • Astoria
  • price 1 of 4
The Noguchi Museum
The Noguchi Museum

When sculptor (and landscape architect, and theatrical-set and furniture designer) Isamu Noguchi opened his Queens museum in 1985, he was the first living artist in the U.S. to establish such an institution. It occupies a former photo-engraving plant across the street from the studio he had occupied since the 1960s to be closer to stone and metal suppliers along Vernon Boulevard.

The entire building was designed by Noguchi to be a meditative oasis amid its gritty, industrial setting. Twelve galleries and a garden are populated with Noguchi’s sculptures; also on display are drawn, painted and collaged studies, architectural models, and stage and furniture designs.

18. M. Wells Steakhouse

  • Steakhouse
  • Long Island City
  • price 2 of 4
M. Wells Steakhouse
M. Wells Steakhouse
Photograph: Erica Gannett

From an auto repair shop to one of the coolest spots in the already-hip Long Island City, this steakhouse from restaurateur power couple Hugue Dufour and Sarah Obraitis is fine dining at its meatiest. Waiters wearing black ties deliver courses of well-prepared seafood and cuts of steak grilled to perfection. Come with an empty stomach to really get the most out of your meal.

19. Citi Field

  • Sports and fitness
  • Stadiums
  • Queens
Citi Field
Citi Field
Photograph: Dominick Totino

Whether you want to root, root, root for the home team or dance at the concert of a huge diva, this state-of-the-art stadium is not only convenient to get to, it’s a home-run experience. The gourment food options will make you completely rethink your greasy hot dog go-to, while fun touches like the iconic apple that rises in the outfield whenever the Mets hit a homer make you want to come back all summer long.

Buy ticket

20. Flushing, Queens

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours
Flushing, Queens
Flushing, Queens
Photograph: Liz Clayman

Flushing is a bustling urban center that’s home to beautiful parks, plenty of cultural attractions and one of the city’s three major Chinatowns (arguably, the best of the lot). Stroll through planted environments like the coniferous Pinetum and the Korean-themed Circle Garden, or find yourself a peaceful patch of grass in the Meadow. Post-stroll, grab a bite at soup-dumpling favorite Joe's Shanghai.

