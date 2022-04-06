Pose for photos with special characters
Get ready for your close-up and nab a commemorative souvenir inside the Domo photo booth. You’ll even get to pose with Japan Day’s special guest, the ever-adorable Hello Kitty.
Celebrate Japanese culture with the Japan Parade! NYC transforms into the Land of the Rising Sun along Central Park!
Japan Day in NYC has always been a joyful celebration of Japanese culture, and for the first time ever this year, there will be a Japan Parade down Central Park West!
The season for things to do outside has arrived along with lush trees and blooming tulips at NYC parks, so what better way to spend an afternoon than by soaking up the sun during Central Park’s annual Japanese rager? NYC will bring Japan to you at this fun parade and festival and it’s safe to say that this massive cultural event is certainly one of the best things to do in spring.
Japan Day is on Saturday, May 14.
Japan Day takes place at the Central Park Bandshell and Rumsey Playfield in Central Park. (Main Entrance on 69th Street and Fifth Avenue).
1pm.
Along Central Park West between 81st Street and 68th Street (heading south towards 68th Street).
There are tons of DIY opportunities inside one of the many activity tents during Japan Day. Folks from the Japanese American Association of New York will teach you how to write your name in Japanese using black ink (a.k.a. Bokujyu); the Origami Therapy Association can help your craft a majestic paper swan; and you can try on a silk Yukata, which is Japan’s version of festival fashion.
Check out some all-star Japanese entertainment happening all day at Rumsey Playfield. You’ll be entranced by performances including Japanese Taiko Drumming, Yosakoi dance performances by 10tecomai, the Japan Day Art Contest Awards Ceremony and more. Go to japandaynyc.org for the full line-up.
It wouldn’t be a traditional Japanese festival unless there’s some delicious culture cuisine to fuel your action-packed day of fun. Wear your stretchy pants and devour tasty grub like Okonomiyaki pancakes, Gyoza dumplings and Onigiri rice balls.
Before the festivities begin, there’s a four-mile Japan Day Run at Central Park followed by the kids’ race and an award ceremony for the runners. Over 5,000 participants will race to the finish line for eternal glory, so be a good sport and cheer them on to victory.
