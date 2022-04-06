Celebrate Japanese culture with the Japan Parade! NYC transforms into the Land of the Rising Sun along Central Park!

Japan Day in NYC has always been a joyful celebration of Japanese culture, and for the first time ever this year, there will be a Japan Parade down Central Park West!

The season for things to do outside has arrived along with lush trees and blooming tulips at NYC parks, so what better way to spend an afternoon than by soaking up the sun during Central Park’s annual Japanese rager? NYC will bring Japan to you at this fun parade and festival and it’s safe to say that this massive cultural event is certainly one of the best things to do in spring.

When is Japan Day?

Japan Day is on Saturday, May 14.

Where is Japan Day?

Japan Day takes place at the Central Park Bandshell and Rumsey Playfield in Central Park. (Main Entrance on 69th Street and Fifth Avenue).

What time is the Japan Day Parade?

1pm.

Where is the Japan Day Parade?

Along Central Park West between 81st Street and 68th Street (heading south towards 68th Street).