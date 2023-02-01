New York
Meet Market at Time Out Market New York

  • Things to do
Time Out Market NY
Photograph: Courtesy of Filip Wolak
This month, Time Out Market New York is turning into a Meet Market, that is, a place where you can meet someone new (or at least meet your friends to find a new favorite cocktail).

The market is hosting a month-long celebration of mixing, mingling and finding your perfect match with a variety of fun events and special Valentine’s Day-themed cocktails.

Throughout the month, you can play a fun scratch-off game for prizes, enjoy cocktails with a custom pairing menu, take part in chocolate culinary classes and take treasured photos inside a photo booth that lets you decorate your images with stickers, frames and backgrounds.

The market will also hold a heart-shaped pizza-making workshop with Fornino, a Red and White Party and much more.

Make it a sweet month at the Market!

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Address:
Price:
free entry
