Classic Harbor Line is offering three New Year's Eve departures with views of the Manhattan skyline on the yachts Manhattan II or Manhattan I—a New Year's Eve Pre-dinner Champagne & Cheese Pairing for 1.5 hours at 5:30 & 5:40 pm; a New Year's Eve Post-Dinner Champagne & Dessert Pairing for 1.5 hours at 7:45 & 7:55 pm (both which include a three-glass flight and pairing for $118 to $148); and a New Year's Eve Champagne, Cheese & Dessert Pairing with fireworks at the stroke of midnight for 2.5 hours at 10 and 10:10pm (which includes a five-glass flight pairing with the fireworks for $238 to $298).
Classic Harbor Line's custom-built vessels have observatory windows for wide and high views, spacious interiors that are divided into zones for extra space for guests seated at socially distanced, partitioned private tables, temperature-controlled interior with a MERV13 HEPA air filtration system. Masks are required and readily available hand sanitizer is standard.