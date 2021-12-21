Sometimes the best way to celebrate New Year's Eve in NYC is right out in the water on a New Year's Eve party cruise. NYC's cruise lines are busting out the party hats and noisemakers for a time that beats watching the Times Square ball drop. Sure, you could ring in 2022 at one of the best winter rooftop bars in NYC but these panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and New Year’s Eve fireworks are unbeatable. Whether you’re looking for a luxe atmosphere and fancy dinner or just a boat with an open bar, there’s a cruise for every type of partier on this list. So queue up a playlist of the best New Year’s songs and get ready to end 2021 with a bang. After all, some of the best New Year’s Eve parties happen on the water!

