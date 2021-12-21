New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Bateaux New Year's Eve cruise
Photograph: courtesy City Cruises

New Year’s Eve cruises in NYC to end the year on a high note

Ring in the new year on one of these NYE cruises with jaw-dropping views of the fireworks and skyline

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Sometimes the best way to celebrate New Year's Eve in NYC is right out in the water on a New Year's Eve party cruise. NYC's cruise lines are busting out the party hats and noisemakers for a time that beats watching the Times Square ball drop. Sure, you could ring in 2022 at one of the best winter rooftop bars in NYC but these panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and New Year’s Eve fireworks are unbeatable. Whether you’re looking for a luxe atmosphere and fancy dinner or just a boat with an open bar, there’s a cruise for every type of partier on this list. So queue up a playlist of the best New Year’s songs and get ready to end 2021 with a bang. After all, some of the best New Year’s Eve parties happen on the water!

RECOMMENDED: The full guide to New Year's Eve in New York

New Year's Eve cruises in NYC

Classic Harbor Line Champagne, cheese and dessert pairings
Photograph: courtesy Classic Harbor Line

Classic Harbor Line Champagne, cheese and dessert pairings

Classic Harbor Line is offering three New Year's Eve departures with views of the Manhattan skyline on the yachts Manhattan II or Manhattan I—a New Year's Eve Pre-dinner Champagne & Cheese Pairing for 1.5 hours at 5:30 & 5:40 pm; a New Year's Eve Post-Dinner Champagne & Dessert Pairing for 1.5 hours at 7:45 & 7:55 pm (both which include a three-glass flight and pairing for $118 to $148); and a New Year's Eve Champagne, Cheese & Dessert Pairing with fireworks at the stroke of midnight for 2.5 hours at 10 and 10:10pm (which includes a five-glass flight pairing with the fireworks for $238 to $298).

Classic Harbor Line's custom-built vessels have observatory windows for wide and high views, spacious interiors that are divided into zones for extra space for guests seated at socially distanced, partitioned private tables, temperature-controlled interior with a MERV13 HEPA air filtration system. Masks are required and readily available hand sanitizer is standard.

Read more
Book Now
Bateaux New York New Year’s Eve Premier Plus Dinner Cruise
Photograph: courtesy City Cruises

Bateaux New York New Year’s Eve Premier Plus Dinner Cruise

  • Things to do

This glass-enclosed vessel affords unobstructed views of fireworks and attractions that include the Brooklyn Bridge, Battery Park City, Governors Island, the Statue of Liberty and the fireworks for three hours on New Year's Eve. All guests receive a four-course meal, access to a top-shelf open bar, the chance to dance to a live band with a female vocalist and props for photos (beads, hats, noisemakers and mascarade-themed handouts). $599.90–$879.90

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Event Cruises NYC's New Year’s Eve Cruises
Photograph: courtesy City Cruises by Hornblower

Event Cruises NYC's New Year’s Eve Cruises

Event Cruises is hosting two NYE cruises from Pier 36: a party cruise with a buffet and a fireworks cruise. The Party Cruise with a Buffet is aboard a three-deck vessel across four hours and includes a buffet dinner, access to an open bar, a panoramic view of the fireworks and music. $369. The Firework Cruise is just 2 hours and 45 minutes but it includes views of the fireworks on its two decks, a premium open bar, and music. $199.

Read more
Book Now

Looking for more New Year's Eve activities?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on New Year’s Eve

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.